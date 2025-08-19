Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation Announces 2025 Reinventing Delaware Dinner

Governor Jack Markell and Carla Markell to Serve as Honorary Hosts

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) is proud to announce that Governor Jack Markell and Mrs. Carla Markell will serve as honorary hosts for the 2025 Reinventing Delaware Dinner, taking place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at The Wilmington Club.The evening will once again bring together 100 of Delaware’s leading innovators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to share bold new ideas to create jobs and improve the quality of life across the state.About the Reinventing Delaware ProgramThe Reinventing Delaware Dinner marks the annual launch of the PDFF’s Reinventing Delaware program, created to support visionaries in developing and launching innovative ideas that can transform Delaware’s future.Guests are invited to bring a concept with the potential to impact Delaware in areas such as:• Economic Development• Education• Workforce Development• Advancing the Delaware Brand• Attracting Young Talent to DelawareThe most promising ideas embark on an intensive six-month development journey - an incubator experience valued at over $25,000 in pro bono coaching, strategy, and implementation support - designed to equip visionaries with the tools, expertise, and connections to bring their concepts to life. PDFF acts as a true catalyst, helping innovators access the capacity-building resources needed to move from bold ideas to actionable ventures.Past successes include Zip Code Wilmington, a coding school that now places 75% of its graduates in jobs averaging more than $83,000 annually, and Aternium (originally pitched as First State Hydrogen), which has grown into a leader in America’s transition to clean energy and decarbonization.At the end of the program, one standout idea receives an additional grand prize to accelerate its growth.Honorary Hosts for the 2025 DinnerThis year’s Reinventing Delaware Dinner will be hosted by Governor Jack Markell and Carla Markell in their role as honorary hosts for the evening.Governor Markell served as Delaware’s 73rd Governor (2009–2017), U.S. Ambassador to the OECD (2022–2023), and most recently U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino (2023–2025). In addition to his extensive public service, he has continued to support innovation and leadership through roles in business and philanthropy.Carla Markell, Delaware’s former First Lady, is a respected advocate for community service, volunteerism, and women’s empowerment. Her leadership and outreach efforts have inspired individuals across the state and beyond, advancing opportunities for education, wellness, and cultural exchange.Together, the Markells bring a spirit of community, innovation, and service that reflects the mission of the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation and the goal of Reinventing Delaware.Call to ActionSeats for the 2025 Reinventing Delaware Dinner are limited. Members of the public are encouraged to submit your bold idea by October 31, 2025 online at https://www.petedupontfreedomfoundation.org/reinventing-delaware-2025-idea-submission-form/ for a chance to earn a seat at the table.

