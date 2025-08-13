WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation and IA Business Advisors Launch $10,000 Sponsorship to Expand Entrepreneur Support Through E3 Membership Program The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) is excited to announce an expanded partnership with IA Business Advisors, highlighted by a new $10,000 sponsorship commitment to support entrepreneurs through the Foundation’s Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (E3) Membership Program.Beginning in August 2025, IA Business Advisors will serve as a $10,000 E3 Membership Program Sponsor, helping to subsidize premium memberships for up to 14 entrepreneurs. Their contribution will cover 50% of the annual E3 premium membership fee, making it more accessible for small business owners to access critical resources for growth and development.“This partnership is about creating real, measurable impact,” said Stephanie Johnnie, Executive Director of the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation. “IA Business Advisors isn’t just helping our entrepreneurs build smarter businesses—they’re investing in expanding that opportunity, scaling impact, and driving inclusive growth across our community.”The E3 program offers access to expert advisors, strategic planning, and tools for sustainable growth. As a sponsor and long-standing consultant partner, IA Business Advisors will also continue to play an active role in helping new E3 members clarify their goals, refine their strategy, and strengthen their operations.Gregg-Brooke Koleno, Partner at IA Business Advisors, shared: “We’re proud to support an organization and program that gives entrepreneurs the structure, support, and confidence to succeed. PDFF’s commitment to equitable access aligns perfectly with our mission to help people and organizations scale and grow in a S.M.A.R.T. way.”This sponsorship underscores a shared dedication to inclusive entrepreneurship and a belief that small businesses, when properly resourced, can transform communities.Whether you’re looking for mentorship, strategic guidance, or connections to new business resources, the E3 program is curated to help entrepreneurs thrive. Join the E3 network to gain access to expert insights and opportunities to build valuable connections.Contact Jonathan Barnes at jonathan@petedupontfreedomfoundation.org to get started today.About Pete du Pont Freedom FoundationThe Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is dedicated to fostering a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship by turning bold ideas into transformative ventures. Through targeted support, seasoned mentorship, and connections to influential leaders, the Foundation empowers individuals and businesses to create lasting change in Delaware and beyond. For more information, visit petedupontfreedomfoundation.org.About IA Business AdvisorsIA Business Advisors is a global business consulting firm dedicated to helping leaders and organizations clarify their purpose, align their teams, and scale and grow in a S.M.A.R.T. (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Timely) way. With more than 25 years of experience advising over 20,000 leaders worldwide, IA Business Advisors brings a people-first approach to strategy, operations, finance, and culture-building. As authors of The I in Team book series and creators of the proprietary S.M.A.R.T. BizVision process and S.M.A.R.T. Management operating system, IA empowers businesses to make thoughtful, responsible decisions that drive sustainable growth and success. Learn more at iabusinessadvisors.com.

