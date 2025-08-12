Robert L. Siegfried, Jr. Named 2025 Pete du Pont Freedom Award Honoree

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) proudly announces Robert L. Siegfried, Jr., CEO and Founder of The Siegfried Group , as the 2025 Pete du Pont Freedom Award Honoree.A visionary entrepreneur, steadfast community advocate, and devoted believer in individual responsibility and principled leadership, Rob embodies PDFF’s mission to empower people and transform communities.From leaving a promising accounting career to founding The Siegfried Group in Wilmington, Delaware, Rob has built one of the nation’s premier leadership advisory and talent delivery firms. Today, the company serves many Fortune 1000 clients, operates in 19 offices nationwide, and employs more than 1,300 professionals — all while helping leaders clarify what matters most and achieve it.Rob’s definition of success goes beyond profit. “To me, success is what’s going to bring you emotional gratification and fulfillment,” he says. “You need the freedom to pursue whatever your dream is — that’s where you find the energy to be disciplined, humble, ambitious, and courageous.”Philanthropy and LeadershipGuided by a belief that leadership begins with self-leadership, Rob launched the Siegfried Youth Leadership Programin 2016 to equip students in grades 8–12 with leadership, entrepreneurship, and goal-setting skills.His and his wife Kathy’s philanthropic commitment includes more than $75 million to the University of Delaware for initiatives advancing leadership, entrepreneurship, and free enterprise — most recently funding Siegfried Hall and the Siegfried Institute for Leadership and Free Enterprise. Their generosity also supports the Evans Scholars Foundation, Saint Edmond’s Academy, and High Point University.Celebrating Bold IdeasThe 2025 Pete du Pont Freedom Award will be presented Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, uniting Delaware’s top business and community leaders. The award celebrates individuals who champion bold innovation, advance individual freedoms, and make a lasting community impact.“Personal growth is never just personal,” Rob says. “Improving your life improves the lives of everyone around you.”Get InvolvedPDFF is seeking sponsors and supporters to help bring the next generation of bold ideas to life. To learn more or secure tickets for the 2025 Freedom Award, visit our event registration page or contact Lynn Roberts at lynn@petedupontfreedomfoundation.org.

