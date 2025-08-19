Neology Awarded Eight Year, $20+ Million Dollar Contract with Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority in Florida

Neology Outscored Competition by Considerable Margin; Selected to Deliver Operational Back Office System and Operations and Maintenance Services.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that it has been awarded an eight year contract plus two, two-year optional extensions, to deliver, operate, and maintain Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority’s (THEA) Operational Back Office System, used for collecting tolls on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway. Using elements from its innovative neoBOSS ™ Back Office System, Neology will enhance THEA’s financial reporting and reconciliation processes using a cloud-based platform that interfaces with the SunPass Commercial Back Office, THEA’s legacy system, THEA’s new roadside system, and third-party collections.The Lee Roy Selmon Expressway is a 17-mile all-electronic, limited access, arterial toll road with an upper deck for express travel, that links Pinellas County, West Hillsborough County, Downtown Tampa, Brandon, Southern Hillsborough County, and beyond. The expressway feeds into downtown Tampa, offering customers an efficient and safe drive into the urban core.“We are very excited to partner with Neology on this important project. With more insight into our operations, we can better manage our assets and provide outstanding customer service to our road users,” said Greg Slater, Executive Director of the Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway.“At Neology, our customer-centric culture drives everything we do,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with THEA to deliver an exceptional, innovative operational back office solution.”Neology’s neoBOSS™ Back Office System is a cloud-based software suite that makes managing toll system transactions easier. It offers a complete, integrated operational and commercial back office solution for tolling needs like trip building, reversible lanes, image processing, dynamic pricing, interoperability, and commercial/consumer account management. The dashboard and analytics platform provides real-time insights into performance, revenue, and operations, helping users make quick and confident decisions with actionable data.“About THEA: Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is an award-winning and dynamic transportation agency committed to enriching lives by connecting communities. THEA owns, manages, and operates the Selmon Expressway system, which includes Meridian Avenue, Brandon Parkway, and the Selmon Greenway. As part of its mission, THEA continues to reinvest revenue generated by its assets back into the community through innovative infrastructure projects, safety enhancements, and economic development initiatives. THEA processes 78 million toll transactions and serves almost 4 million customers annually. For more information, visit https://www.tampa-xway.com/

