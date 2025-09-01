Faith in Action: A Memoir of Struggles, Strength, and Scripture

"There were times when I lost hope, but my faith brought me back. I want others to know that even in their hardest struggles, God is present. This book is my way of sharing that truth." — Lois Lund “Writing this book was a way to honor my family, my faith, and the moments that shaped me. I hope readers see a piece of their own story in mine.” — Lois Lund

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books proudly announces the release of Faith in Action (ISBN: 978-1959151357), a powerful and heartfelt memoir written by Lois Lund, available now.

In Faith in Action, Lund courageously opens the pages of her life, offering readers an intimate glimpse into her struggles with disability, her treasured family memories, and the role of unwavering faith in sustaining her through life’s challenges. Her memoir serves as both a testimony and a beacon of encouragement, reminding readers that hope and resilience are possible—even in the hardest moments.

Through deeply personal stories, Lund shares reflections from her childhood, cherished family vacations between Indiana and Iowa, and her connections with relatives she longed to know better. Her writing is interwoven with biblical passages that have shaped her life and worldview, giving readers not only insight into her journey but also spiritual encouragement to reflect upon their own.

One of the most unique aspects of Faith in Action is how it blends memoir with scripture. Biblical stories—some dating back thousands of years—are carefully included alongside Lund’s experiences, offering readers a timeless reminder of God’s enduring presence.

Lois also opens up about her lifelong battle with bipolar disorder, offering an authentic perspective on living with a disability. With honesty and hope, she acknowledges the dark times when prayer felt out of reach, and the moments when the support of friends, family, and veterans gave her the strength to keep going.

"There were times when I lost hope, but my faith brought me back," says Lund. "I want others to know that even in their hardest struggles, God is present. This book is my way of sharing that truth."

Lund’s story is not just about struggle—it is also about music, love, and determination. Encouraged by her mother, she played the trumpet at church, attended music camp, and pursued a two-year college education. She credits her family, faith, and writing as her lifelong anchors.

For Lund, writing is not just a passion but a vocation. She sees her work as a way to give back to others, sharing hope and encouragement from the lessons she has lived. Her memoir, Faith in Action, is an invitation for readers to reflect, reconnect with faith, and find strength in their own journeys.

About the Author

Lois Lund grew up in a busy household with four brothers and a mother who encouraged her love of music and education. Despite the challenges of living with bipolar disorder, she has found fulfillment through writing and faith. Today, she dedicates her time to sharing her story, with the hope that it will inspire others to embrace resilience, gratitude, and spiritual strength.

Book Details

Title: Faith in Action

Author: Lois Lund

Genre: Memoir

Publisher: The Reading Glass Books

Publication Date: July 8, 2023

ISBN: 978-1959151357

Availability

Faith in Action is now available through The Reading Glass Books and other major retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.