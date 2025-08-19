Avertium Named Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year by GTS

Cybersecurity Innovation Earns Avertium Top Honors from GTS

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium, a leading provider of accessible security consulting and managed security services to the midmarket and enterprise, today announced the company was honored as the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year by Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) Global Telecom Solutions (GTS) at the partner’s 2025 Annual Open House According to Avertium, this recognition highlights the strength of the company’s partnership with GTS, a collaboration founded on a shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving exceptional business outcomes for clients and trusted advisors nationwide.“We’re honored to be named Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year by GTS,” said Mike Mangione, SVP of Sales at Avertium. “Our partnership is built on innovation, adaptability, and outcome-driven solutions that empower our clients. Together, Avertium and GTS are creating a secure, resilient ecosystem where businesses can thrive.”The strategic alliance between Avertium and GTS is rooted in alignment, with both organizations providing outcome-based solutions that empower businesses to evolve and grow. GTS’ initiative to deepen engagement with its customer base and broaden its cybersecurity offerings aligns seamlessly with Avertium’s portfolio, which includes scalable security and compliance solutions tailored to meet clients where they are. This shared, forward-thinking approach enables both companies to support mutual clients and trusted advisors with comprehensive IT strategies designed to address today’s needs and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges.“GTS was thrilled to present Avertium with our Cybersecurity Provider of the Year award. GTS places our partnership with Avertium at the highest regard...but for our partners and team to recognize the hard work Avertium is doing for them, day in and day out, is a true testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence in everything they do. We could not be happier for them to receive this award.” Mari Jackson, GTS CMO.Together, Avertium and GTS build a resilient ecosystem for their customers, reinforcing security operations with adaptable managed services that align with the business needs of partners and clients.Global Telecom Solutions is a master broker with over 100 premier telecommunication carriers and technology partners. Our strategic partnerships allow us to offer carrier solutions almost anywhere in the world. Our mission is to provide outstanding support and services to our customers and to act as an extension of our clientele’s staff.Avertium is a cyber fusion and MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” approach addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats.

