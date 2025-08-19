Catch The Young Captivates the Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival (JUMF) for the Second Year in a Row with Explosive Energy

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean alternative pop-rock band Catch The Young once again proved their explosive presence as a live performer at this year’s Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival (JUMF 2025), held on August 15th at Jeonbuk National University Stadium in Jeonju-si, Korea. Following their debut at JUMF last year, the band returned to the festival’s main stage, filling the summer night with youthful sound and energy.Opening their set with the heartfelt track “The Way To You,” the band greeted the audience with soaring guitar melodies and warm vocals. They kept the momentum going with “ Ideal Type ,” a retro-inspired rock number infused with synth grooves, before showcasing their versatility through “Talking To Myself” and “Dream It,” both highlighting the band’s dynamic range and emotional storytelling. The performance reached its peak with a powerful cover of Queen’s classic track, “Don’t Stop Me Now,” rearranged with Catch The Young’s signature sound that had the entire crowd singing along. The band’s debut single “YOUTH!!!” amplified the festival’s electric atmosphere with an anthemic chorus that turned into a massive crowd sing-along. Closing the set with “The Legend,” the band left the stage radiating confidence and chemistry built from relentless live performances over the past two years since their debut. Catch The Young members expressed gratitude after the show by saying, “Sharing this moment with the JUMF crowd will remain unforgettable for us.”With steady growth through university festivals, solo concerts, and street busking, Catch The Young has earned a reputation as a band that showcases notable strength in live performance with its own interactive, high-energy shows. Their back-to-back appearances at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and JUMF this summer cemented their place as one of the most exciting emerging acts on Korea’s festival scene. This September, Catch The Young will take the stage at Sound Planet Festival, continuing to expand their identity as a band that defines and expresses youth.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock boy band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘Youth Pop-Rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally in 2025 by releasing a full-length album, promoting in Japan, and touring in the Americas and Europe.

