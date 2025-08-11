Coryell Roofing Announces Appointment of Dr. Doug Hayter as Director of Missouri Education

Coryell Roofing and Construction Logo

Distinguished Education Leader Brings Extensive Experience in Building Strategic Partnerships and Driving Organizational Growth

His proven track record in building meaningful relationships and his deep understanding of Missouri's educational landscape make him ideal for this role.” — Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing , a leading roofing solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Dr. Doug Hayter as Director of Missouri Education. In this newly created role, Dr. Hayter will leverage his extensive background in educational leadership to develop strategic partnerships and expand Coryell Roofing's presence within Missouri's educational sector.Dr. Hayter brings years of distinguished service in public education, having served with exceptional results as a teacher, coach, official, principal, superintendent, and state executive director across four Missouri school districts. His tenure as leader of the state superintendent's association has established him as a respected voice in Missouri education and provided him with an extensive network of relationships throughout the state."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hayter to the Coryell Roofing team ," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. "His proven track record in building meaningful relationships and his deep understanding of Missouri's educational landscape make him the ideal leader to help us better serve schools and educational institutions across the state."In his new role, Dr. Hayter will focus on developing strategic partnerships with educational institutions, identifying opportunities for growth within the education sector, and ensuring that Coryell Roofing continues to deliver exceptional service to school districts and educational facilities throughout Missouri."I'm excited to bring my passion for relationship building and collaborative leadership to Coryell Roofing," said Dr. Hayter. "The company's commitment to excellence and client-focused approach aligns perfectly with the values that have guided my career in education. I look forward to helping educational institutions across Missouri access the quality roofing solutions they need."Dr. Hayter's appointment reflects Coryell Roofing's continued commitment to expanding its expertise and better serving specialized market segments. His comprehensive understanding of educational systems and procurement processes will enable the company to more effectively meet the unique needs of schools and educational facilities.

