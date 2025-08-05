Coryell Roofing Strengthens Team with Addition of Experienced Events Coordinator Latia Murray

Marketing professional joins team to enhance client experiences and community engagement through memorable events and relationship building.

We are thrilled to welcome Latia to the Coryell Roofing family. Her creative vision and passion for bringing people together aligns perfectly with our values.”
— Jim Vidmar, Director of Marketing
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing, a leading provider of comprehensive roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Latia Murray as Events Coordinator, further enhancing the company's commitment to exceptional client experiences and community engagement.

Murray brings a robust background in marketing and communications to her new role, where she will be responsible for orchestrating memorable events that strengthen client relationships and foster meaningful connections within the organization. Her appointment reflects Coryell Roofing's continued investment in building stronger relationships with clients, partners, and the communities they serve.

"We are thrilled to welcome Latia to the Coryell Roofing family," said Jim Vidmar, Director of Marketing at Coryell Roofing. "Her unique combination of creative vision, organizational excellence, and genuine passion for bringing people together aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for our clients and team members."

With her strategic approach to event planning and people-centered philosophy, Murray is positioned to elevate Coryell Roofing's client engagement initiatives while supporting the company's growth objectives. Her expertise in marketing and communications, combined with her meticulous attention to detail and collaborative spirit, will be instrumental in creating impactful events that showcase Coryell Roofing's industry leadership and community commitment.

"I'm excited to contribute to Coryell Roofing's continued success and help create meaningful connections through memorable events," said Murray. "The company's reputation for excellence and commitment to both clients and employees makes this an incredible opportunity for professional growth and impact."

Beyond her professional qualifications, Murray brings a passion for travel, outdoor adventures, and photography, interests that reflect her appreciation for capturing special moments and building lasting memories – qualities that will enhance her role in event coordination.

Coryell Roofing is a premier roofing contractor serving Oklahoma and surrounding regions with comprehensive roofing solutions for commercial clients. Known for exceptional craftsmanship, reliable service, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Coryell Roofing continues to set industry standards while fostering long-term relationships with clients and communities.

Coryell Roofing Strengthens Team with Addition of Experienced Events Coordinator Latia Murray

