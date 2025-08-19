Welcome to Iowa, Jose Gregorio Ferreras!

After traveling over 14 hours from Spain, Jose Gregorio Ferreras is ready for his exciting new role as a teacher in Iowa. He is one of 16 educators participating in this year’s cohort of the Exchange Visiting Teachers from Spain program, which brings native Spanish teachers to local community schools.

“I am excited to be in America,” he said. “Everything is big and fantastic, and I’m passionate about the way of life here. Everything will be new, but I’ve been reading about the state of Iowa and am ready to get to know the culture and explore.”

Gregorio Ferraras, a 15-year religion teacher from Spain, made the long trip to Iowa with his wife Pollyanna Canela, son Victor and their bichon maltese dog Bia. They have settled in Dubuque, where Gregorio Ferreras will be teaching Spanish for grades 9-12 at Holy Family Catholic Schools. Victor, 16, will also attend the high school where his father works.

“I came here with my wife and my son, who is in 12th grade,” he said. “I really wanted him to come to America, too, and experience the language and the culture and see how they are different from Spain.”

Through a partnership between the Iowa Department of Education and the Ministry of Education and Culture of Spain, the Exchange Visiting Teachers from Spain program offers Iowa public school districts and accredited nonpublic schools with opportunities to fill vacant Spanish and dual language positions with highly qualified teachers from Spain for a period of up to three to five years. All Spanish educators participating in the program have at least two years of teaching experience.

“Each year, outstanding educators from Spain pair with Iowa schools for this unique teaching opportunity,” said Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “The Exchange Visiting Teachers from Spain program allows both the teachers and Iowa school communities to immerse in an enriched exchange of cultures, languages, perspectives and learning.”

Gregorio Ferreras intends to use his experience to strengthen his English skills and learn more about Iowa and the United States. His experiences as a visiting teacher will also be helpful when he returns to his classroom and students back in Spain.

“I want to get to know the style and way of teaching in the United States,” he said. “I want to bring back to Spain what I’ve learned and communicate my knowledge with my students.”

Along with expanding his teaching acumen, Gregorio Ferreras and his family plan to experience as much as they can while in the country and are looking forward to seeing Iowa’s famous agricultural landscape in-person.

“We can’t wait to see farms and the corn and soy,” he said. “I love nature, so I want to see parks and other nature in the United States.”

As a family, Gregorio Ferreras mentions they are ready to experience everything about Iowa, including the state’s winter weather.

“How cold does it get here again?” he asked. “I think I can handle the cold, but my wife may be too cold. It will be very different than at home in Spain.”

Gregorio Ferreras’s first day of teaching starts on Aug. 25 when Holy Family Catholic Schools welcomes back students for the 2025-26 school year. He is optimistic for the upcoming year and is looking forward to the challenge of a new place.

“I will have a lot of work to do to get to know the students, the way around the high school and other colleagues,” he said. “I’m going to be busy, but I will get accustomed to things. I’m glad to be here.”