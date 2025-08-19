COAST Cannabis Co. Introduces Two New CBC-Enhanced Gummies: Strawberry Lemonade (THRIVE) & Berry Boost (ENERGY)

THRIVE | Strawberry Lemonade | 10mg CBG:5mg CBC:5mg THC ENERGY | Berry Boost | 5mg THCV: 5mg CBC: 5mg THC

The New Strawberry Lemonade & Berry Boost Deliver Flavor, Function, and the Power of Minor Cannabinoids

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COAST Cannabis Co. , the East Coast’s premier cannabis-infused wellness brand, is making waves once again with the launch of two innovative CBC-enhanced gummies, now available across the Bay State. Crafted to blend bold citrus flavors with targeted benefits, the new offerings expand COAST’s portfolio of functional edibles designed to help consumers get the best out of every day.The two new flavors feature distinct blends of cannabinoids to suit different lifestyles and needs: Strawberry Lemonade – 10mg CBG, 5mg CBC, 5mg THC per gummy. Bright, refreshing, and balanced, this formula delivers a euphoric boost and mellow relaxation, keeping you thriving from sunrise to sunset. Berry Boost – 5mg THCV, 5mg CBC, 5mg THC per gummy. Bursting with vibrant berry flavor, this energizing blend is designed to spark motivation and elevate mood.CBC (cannabichromene), a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, is gaining attention for its potential mood-lifting and anti-inflammatory properties. COAST’s new gummies harness CBC in harmony with other minor cannabinoids like CBG (cannabigerol) and THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) to create purposeful, full-spectrum effects.“Our mission has always been to craft edibles that do more than taste great—they deliver real, functional benefits,” said Angela Brown, Co-Founder of COAST Cannabis Co. “With these CBC-enhanced gummies, we’re giving Massachusetts consumers exciting new ways to tailor their cannabis experience, whether they’re looking to relax, recharge, or take on the day with energy.”Like all COAST products, the new gummies are made with all-natural flavors, premium organic ingredients, and solventless cannabis extracts, with packaging that reflects COAST’s commitment to sustainability and coastal conservation.The new Strawberry Lemonade and Berry Boost CBC-enhanced gummies are available now at dispensaries across Massachusetts and will become available in Rhode Island, Maryland and New Jersey in the coming months.About COAST Cannabis Co.COAST Cannabis Co. is on a mission to make feeling good feel good, viewing cannabis as a wellness tool that should help people be their best selves. The company rejects the additives and unnecessary fillers often found in cannabis products, choosing instead to craft high-quality offerings made with only organic, all-natural ingredients and free from artificial dyes or colorings.COAST also sources conscientiously, selecting fair trade, ethically sourced ingredients that are better for both consumers and the planet. From the carefully chosen cacao used in its chocolate bars to the organic flavors in its gummies, every bite is meticulously crafted to support a vibrant, healthy lifestyle.As a family-owned and operated business with deep ties to the coast, COAST’s commitment to coastal communities remains steadfast no matter how much the brand grows. The company gives back wherever possible, helping to clean up coastlines and waterways, and partnering with charities to create a better coast for everyone. From ingredient quality to environmental impact, COAST Cannabis Co. puts the best into everything it does—so customers can get the best out of life.

