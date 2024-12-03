COAST Cannabis Co. Expands to Connecticut Through Partnership with Social Equity Pioneer, Rodeo Cannabis Co.

COAST's award-winning Ratio Gummy Edibles are hitting Connecticut dispensary shelves – bringing premium, precisely crafted cannabis to consumers.

COAST Cannabis Co., a woman-owned Massachusetts-based cannabis edible brand, will enter the Connecticut cannabis market on December 10th.

We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Rodeo. Their passion and dedication aligns with our mission to connect Connecticut consumers with our premium, wellness-focused edibles.” — Co-founder and CEO Angela Brown

WAREHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- COAST Cannabis Co. (“COAST”), a woman-owned and Massachusetts-based award-winning cannabis edible brand, will enter the Connecticut adult-use and medical cannabis market on December 10th, 2024, with its premium gummy line. The company will follow up with its infused chocolates in early 2025. This expansion is made possible through a licensing agreement with Rodeo Cannabis Co. (“Rodeo”), Connecticut’s first operational Social Equity Cultivator.Produced at Rodeo’s state-of-the-art facility using premium cannabis oil and organic and all-natural ingredients, COAST’s gummies are gluten-free and available in various cannabinoid ratios to cater to different consumer needs. COAST’s ethically sourced and fair-trade chocolates, are made with organic South American cacao, deliver rich flavor and a smooth texture. These artisanal treats offer a wellness-focused, elevated cannabis experience.“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Rodeo,” said COAST Co-founder and CEO Angela Brown. “Their passion and dedication aligns with our mission to connect Connecticut consumers with our premium, wellness-focused edibles.”This launch builds on COAST’s upcoming expansions into Maryland and New Jersey, furthering its mission to bring their high-quality cannabis products to a wider audience.Connecticut consumers can find COAST edibles in dispensaries starting December 10th, 2024.ABOUT Rodeo:Rodeo Cannabis Co. is Connecticut's first and only sun-grown cannabis farm, with a 250,000 square foot canopy. The company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility capable of processing flower from its cultivation site and from growers across the state, packaging, and distributing products statewide. Focused on bringing top industry brands to Connecticut, Rodeo's wholesale products are currently available at dispensaries statewide.

