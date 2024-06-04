COAST Cannabis Co. Takes a Sustainable Leap Forward: Introduces Ocean Plastic Packaging
With a name like Coast, it’s clear that water is a part of our ethos.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COAST Cannabis Co, a leading cannabis edibles company, is proud to announce a significant step towards environmental sustainability with the launch of its new chocolate bar packaging made from recycled ocean plastic. This innovative initiative underscores COAST's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while promoting a circular economy.
— Angela Brown, COAST’s Co-Founder and CEO.
“We began recovering ocean bound plastics by organizing local beach clean-ups and partnering with Save The Harbor in Boston. We were looking to expand our reach, now we are Talking Trash with AE Global and working together to reduce ocean bound plastics around the hemisphere.” said Angela Brown, COAST’s Co-Founder and CEO.
The introduction of packaging made from ocean plastic represents a pivotal moment for COAST as it aligns with the company's core values of environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility. By utilizing recycled ocean plastic, COAST aims to mitigate plastic pollution in oceans while simultaneously offering consumers a more sustainable packaging option.
"Our decision to incorporate ocean plastic into our packaging materials reflects our dedication to fostering a more sustainable future," said Angela Brown. "We recognize the urgent need to address plastic pollution, especially within the cannabis industry, and this initiative is a proactive step towards minimizing our environmental impact."
Ocean plastic, sourced through responsible collection and recycling efforts, undergoes a meticulous transformation process to meet COAST's high-quality packaging standards. The new packaging maintains the same level of durability and functionality expected from COAST, while also contributing to the preservation of marine ecosystems. In addition to utilizing ocean plastic in its packaging, COAST Cannabis Co. is actively exploring other sustainable practices across its operations, including renewable energy initiatives, waste reduction strategies, and eco-friendly product development.
“We are working to eradicate ocean bound plastic and increase awareness of this major problem.” Said Mike Forenza, CEO of AE Global. “More than 80% of ocean plastic starts on land, so we built infrastructure in the Dominican Republic with the capacity and capabilities to capture that plastic before it enters the ocean and transform it into sustainable packaging. For this to work we need the support and partnership of forward-thinking companies like Coast Cannabis Co.”
The launch of packaging made from recycled ocean plastic underscores COAST's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and represents a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. COAST Cannabis Co. invites consumers, partners, and industry peers to join them in their efforts to create a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future for cannabis.
Sarah Leonard
COAST Cannabis Co.
+1 508-322-9450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram