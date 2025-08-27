“A Compass for Leaders Who Create the Future,” a trilogy of books on leadership skills, is now Available in English

A guide for future CxOs, based on the insights of Masayuki Chatani, ex-CTO of PlayStation and ex-Japan Head of Build by McKinsey, has been released in English.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office Chatani Inc. has announced the completion of the English Edition of the “Recommendations for Future CxOs” Trilogy – “A Compass for Leaders Who Create the Future,” now available on Amazon in 15 countries.

The first part of the trilogy, "Survival Strategy," offers advice on how to think and act in the VUCA era, a time of great change and uncertainty, while the second part, "Practical Implementation," offers ideas and guidelines for future CxOs to put into practice. Finally, the third part, "Future Outlook," focuses on essential areas in the future of management, explains the past and present while looking ahead to the future, and shares hints on building "vision and strategy."

This series is a collection of thoughts that the author, Masayuki Chatani, a former CEO, CTO, and CDO, wants to share with the next generation, and is filled with topics that seek to guide those who are trying to create new things in the future. It also serves as a guidebook for future creative minds such as middle school, high school, and college students.

The cover of each book features a digitized version of one character of "Shuhari" by the author Masayuki Chatani, who is also a calligrapher (calligrapher name: KouTetsu Chatani), which was exhibited at the Independent Calligraphy Exhibition in January 2021 at the National Art Center, Tokyo.

[Background of Publishing]

The relative position of Japanese companies in the global economy has declined since its peak during the bubble of the late 1980s. In addition, the declining birthrate and aging population has put the future of the Japanese economy and society in jeopardy. On the other hand, internet and digital technology companies established in the United States since the 1990s have become world leaders.

With these things in mind, author Masayuki Chatanii, who has previously served as CTO and EVP of Sony's PlayStation division, executive officer of AI at Rakuten, CDO of KPMG Japan, CEO of KPMG's digital subsidiary KPMG Ignition Tokyo, and Japan Head of Build by McKinsey of McKinsey '& Company, has found that there are many business people in Japan who want to break away from the status quo. He has decided to pass on his suggestions for the next generation who will create new value in the future, based on his 30-plus years of experience in cutting-edge technology development and digital business management.

Having held multiple CxO positions, including CEO, CTO, and CDO, and having worked at companies including Sony and Rakuten, and professional services firms such as KPMG and McKinsey, the author hopes that this book of practical, broad-ranging, and in-depth recommendations will be of use to leaders aspiring to become CxOs in the future.

The "A Compass for Leaders who Create the Future" trilogy will be available in both physical and digital formats through Amazon in the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Brazil (eBook only), Canada, Mexico (eBook only), Australia, India (eBook only), Poland (eBook only), and Sweden (eBook only).

[Author Masayuki Chatani]

From 2014 to 2018, Chatani was an executive officer in charge of AI at Rakuten, where he developed and operated conversational AI solutions. From 2019 to 2022, he served as the first Representative Director and CEO of KPMG Ignition Tokyo, a digital group company of the auditing firm KPMG, and as CDO and partner at KPMG Japan, where he promoted the digitalization and AI adoption of compliance professional services such as audits and taxation. From 2022 to 2024, he was the head of McKinsey & Company's Build by McKinsey Japan. In July 2024, he published "Behind the Scenes at PlayStation: Former CTO Talks about 16 Years of Creation."

Currently, he supports companies in their creative management as the representative director of Office Chatani Co., Ltd. (http://www.office-chatani.com).

