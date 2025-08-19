Carbide Cutting Tool Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Carbide Cutting Tool Market In 2025?

The market for carbide cutting tools has experienced robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $11.54 billion in 2024 to $12.28 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This past growth trend can be accredited to multiple factors such as enhanced drill bit production capabilities, growth in aerospace component production, rising demand for precision machining, increased infrastructure and construction initiatives, and an uptick in medical device production.

In the upcoming years, the carbide cutting tool market index anticipates a substantial expansion. By 2029, it's predicted to inflate to $15.51 billion, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Numerous factors contribute to this projected growth in the forecast time frame; escalating industrial activities, surging demands for automation, heightened needs for greater precision and boosted efficiency in manufacturing processes, global infrastructural advancements, and an increase in the use of hard-to-cut materials. Noteworthy trends within this forecast period comprise automation and smart manufacturing technologies, innovative tool technology developments, precision machining technologies, and shifts prompted by technological upgrades.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Carbide Cutting Tool Market?

The anticipated growth of the carbide-cutting tools market is closely linked to the fast-paced expansion of the automotive industry. This sector, which includes the manufacture, sale, and servicing of motor vehicles and their components, is experiencing a boom due to rising client demand and urban growth. These factors prompt an increase in automobile production and innovation to address evolving mobility needs. The automotive industry heavily relies on carbide-cutting tools to machine tough materials like steel and aluminium precisely, thus ensuring efficient production of vital components such as engine blocks, transmission parts, brake systems, and suspension parts. As per information from the Department for Transport (DfT), a governmental body in the UK managing transport infrastructure and vehicle regulations, around 83,000 zero-emission vehicles were recorded in 2024, which is an 8% increase from 2023. This rapid growth in the automotive industry, therefore, fuels the market for carbide-cutting tools.

Who Are The Major Players In The Carbide Cutting Tool Market?

Major players in the Carbide Cutting Tool Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sandvik Coromant AB

• Knight Carbide Inc.

• Ceratizit Group

• Kennametal Inc.

• OSG Corporation

• Walter AG

• Tiangong International Company Limited

• Gleason Corporation

• Dormer Pramet

• Taegutec Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Carbide Cutting Tool Sector?

Noteworthy enterprises in the carbide-cutting instrument industry, such as Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., are investing in the conception of unique items like coated-carbide grades to improve cutting efficacy, lengthen tool lifespan, and increase the effectiveness of high-speed machining procedures. These coated-carbide grades encompass carbide-cutting tools that have been fortified with resilient coatings, like physical vapor deposition or chemical vapor deposition strata, to boost durability, thermal equilibrium, and tool lifespan during rigorous or high-speed machining tasks. To illustrate this, Sumitomo Electric Industries, a Japan-based manufacturing enterprise, initiated the coated carbide grade ACS1000 in January 2025. This product, specifically crafted for high-speed stainless steel milling and exotic alloys, exhibits an ultra-fine physical vapor deposition Absotech coating on a durable carbide base, hence providing remarkable firmness and longevity. With 46 catalog options across popular milling systems, the ACS1000 not only improves productivity but also reduces machining expenses in semiconductor, energy, and aerospace sectors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Carbide Cutting Tool Market Share?

The carbide cutting tool market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Turning Tools, Milling Tools, Drilling Tools, Holemaking Tools, Threading Tools, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Tantalum Carbide, Titanium Carbide, Tungsten Carbide

3) By Coating Type: Coated, Non-Coated

4) By Configuration: Hand-Based, Machine-Based

5) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Oil And Gas, Heavy Machinery, Medical, Electronics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Turning Tools: External Turning Tools, Internal Turning Tools, Grooving Tools, Parting Tools

2) By Milling Tools: Face Mills, End Mills, Chamfer Mills, Slot Mills

3) By Drilling Tools: Twist Drills, Step Drills, Center Drills, Gun Drills

4) By Holemaking Tools: Boring Tools, Reamers, Countersinks, Counterbores

5) By Threading Tools: Thread Mills, Taps, Dies, Thread Turning Inserts

6) By Other Types: Broaching Tools, Cut-off Tools, Engraving Tools, Deburring Tools

View the full carbide cutting tool market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbide-cutting-tool-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Carbide Cutting Tool Market?

In the 2025 Carbide Cutting Tool Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. Projected growth, however, indicates Asia-Pacific as the region picking up speed the quickest. The report takes into account market data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

