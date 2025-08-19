Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,460 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Knox Place Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide in Southeast.
 
On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
  
The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Dar’Juan McRoy, of Southeast, D.C.
 
On Thursday, August 14, 2025, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 30-year-old Tarik Settles, of Southeast, DC. Settles has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated)
 
CCN: 25058641

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Knox Place Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more