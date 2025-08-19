MPD Arrests Suspect in Knox Place Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide in Southeast.



On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.



The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Dar’Juan McRoy, of Southeast, D.C.



On Thursday, August 14, 2025, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 30-year-old Tarik Settles, of Southeast, DC. Settles has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).



CCN: 25058641 ###

