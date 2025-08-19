Deputy Minister Alvin Botes hosts High-Level Event on Global Initiative to Galvanise Political Commitment for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in Pretoria, 19 Aug

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will host the High-Level Event on the Global Initiative to Galvanise Political Commitment for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in Pretoria. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

In September 2024, Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), launched the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitments to international humanitarian law (IHL). This initiative responds to the growing urgency to strengthen respect for IHL amidst the increasing human costs of armed conflict. It aims to promote renewed dialogue and practical engagement on IHL, with the objective of reaffirming a shared commitment to preserving humanity in times of war.

As a founding member of the Global Initiative, South Africa, in collaboration with the ICRC Pretoria Regional Delegation for Southern Africa, will host the event in support of efforts to strengthen respect for IHL.

The event will be attended by Heads of African Diplomatic Missions in Pretoria, with the aim to encourage participation from the African Union Member States and highlight the valuable contributions of African States towards a more inclusive and representative global dialogue on IHL.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: DIRCO, Conference Centre 1

Media RSVPs: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

