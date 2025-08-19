Submit Release
National Treasury hosts Knowledge Sharing Webinar, 29 Aug

The National Treasury will host a Knowledge Sharing Webinar in collaboration with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) to educate and engage with media associations and other external stakeholders on how to access, disseminate, and engage with National Treasury content.

The session is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen transparency, promote accurate reporting, and foster collaborative relationships between the National Treasury and the media. It will provide clarity on available communication tools and content streams, and how stakeholders can best interact with them.

In addition, a representative from the Office of the Chief Procurement Office will participate in the webinar to offer an overview of procurement processes and how external stakeholders can engage with this unit in a bid to do business with the government.

Details of the webinar are as follows:
Date: Friday, 29 August 2025
Time: 10:00 -12:30
Platform: Microsoft Teams (virtual)

Please RSVP by Monday, 25 August 2025 to media@treasury

