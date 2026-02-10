Premier Alan Winde on expectations for 2026 State of Nation Address

Premier Alan Winde calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put safety, economic growth, and job creation at the centre of his 2026 State of the Nation Address.

“The President must be clear, decisive, and uncompromising in prioritising growth, jobs and safety. National government has a responsibility to combat crime, and to unlock and empower the country’s economy,” said Premier Winde.

South Africans are facing sustained cost-of-living pressures and stubbornly high unemployment. The President needs to act with urgency and decisiveness.

The Premier added, “There are encouraging signs that the economy is turning a corner, particularly here in the Western Cape, but national government is failing to address unacceptable levels of violent crime.”

“South Africa cannot afford another year of policy uncertainty and slow reform. The President must be bold and unequivocal: give local law enforcement investigative powers, adequately resource the South African Police Service (SAPS), particularly crime intelligence to break the back of organised crime and gangsterism plaguing far too many of our communities. I urge the President to give these issues the priority they deserve,” said Premier Winde.

Media Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates