Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube conducts oversight visits at Cape Town institutes of learning, 11 Feb

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Wednesday the 10th of February 2026 be at Northlink TVET College, Parow Campus and later go to Elsies River Community Learning Centre in Cape Town. These ongoing oversight visits in ministry help the department ensure, support and gauge the state of Higher Education institutions’ state of readiness for the 2026 academic year.

These oversight visits that are conducted country-wide have so far afforded the department insight into the needs of the institutions and areas that require support. They have also given ministry the opportunity to interface with students, management as well as staff.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 11 February 2026

Venue: Northlink TVET College, Parow Campus

Time: 10:00

Venue: Elsies River Community Learning Centre, Cape Town

Time: 14:00

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

