Presidency on phone call between President Ramaphosa and President Putin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed South Africa’s ongoing support to diplomatic and peaceful efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is in line with South Africa’s long stated position during talks with both sides that all wars end through negotiations.

In a telephone call held today, 10 February 2026, President Ramaphosa received a briefing from President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine and on Russia’s commitment to a diplomatic solution.

On the bilateral relationship, President Ramaphosa welcomed the engagements with Russia aimed at advancing the development of a mutually beneficial trade and investment framework within the Russia-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in key international fora such as BRICS and the G20.

President Ramaphosa and President Putin pledged their support to the process of returning South Africans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. In this regard, teams from both sides will continue their engagements towards the finalisation of this process.

