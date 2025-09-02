Certified Good Clinical Practice (GCP): Chartered Institute Introduces Prestigious CGCP™ Credential for Clinical Leaders

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Certified Good Clinical Practice Manager (CGCP™) Program

Good Clinical Practice is the cornerstone of ethical and credible clinical research. With the CGCP™ program, we aim to empower clinical research professionals to navigate complex regulations.” — Bok Yan Lo

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its latest certification program – the Certified Good Clinical Practice Manager (CGCP™). Developed in collaboration with a distinguished clinical research expert and regulatory professional, this program is designed to equip participants with advanced knowledge and leadership skills essential for overseeing Good Clinical Practice (GCP) compliance in clinical trials.The CGCP™ program responds to the growing demand for professionals capable of ensuring ethical, safe, and regulatory-compliant clinical research in today’s increasingly complex healthcare and pharmaceutical environment. Participants who successfully complete this program will enhance their ability to manage clinical trials in line with global GCP standards, safeguarding participant rights and ensuring the credibility of clinical data.The comprehensive curriculum of the CGCP™ program covers critical areas such as ICH-GCP principles, international regulatory frameworks, ethics in clinical research, risk-based quality management, clinical trial documentation, audits and inspections, and leadership in compliance management. The program combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications through case studies, real-world scenarios, and interactive workshops, providing participants with hands-on expertise in managing GCP obligations effectively.“Good Clinical Practice is the cornerstone of ethical and credible clinical research. With the CGCP™ program, we aim to empower clinical research professionals with the expertise to navigate complex regulations, protect trial participants, and uphold the highest standards of research integrity,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “We are proud to launch this program, which will help develop a new generation of GCP leaders prepared to take on the challenges of modern clinical trials.”The CGCP™ program is designed to meet the highest standards of professional excellence and is internationally recognized for its rigor and relevance. Participants will have the flexibility to choose between self-paced on-demand learning modules or live , instructor-led classes, making it accessible to different learning styles and professional commitments.Upon successful completion of the CGCP™ program, participants will be awarded the prestigious CGCP™ designation. This globally recognized credential is exclusively granted to professionals who demonstrate advanced competency in GCP management and successfully pass the program’s certification examination.For more information about the CGCP™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cgcp To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cgcp-live About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

