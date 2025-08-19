Blasting Services Market to Reach US $7 Billion by 2029

Blasting Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Blasting Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Blasting Services Market Worth?

The market size of blasting services has seen impressive growth in recent times. The value of the market is set to rise from $5.31 billion in 2024, reaching $5.62 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The historic growth trajectory aligns with the escalation in construction and demolition activities worldwide, expansion in the aerospace and automotive industries, heightened attention to restoration and surface treatment services, increased modernization in the military and defense infrastructure, coupled with a growing focus on environmental remediation.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the blasting services market in the upcoming years, predicting a rise to $7.01 billion by 2029 alongside a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is credited to factors such as the escalation in mining and quarrying activities, the surge in infrastructure development initiatives, increased demand from metal and coal extraction sectors, the rising necessity for precision blasting in urban scenarios, and a growing inclination towards blasting utilization for oil and gas exploration. Key trends to look out for during this forecast period are the progression in electronic blasting systems, the incorporation of IoT into blasting procedures, the evolution of centralized electronic blasting systems, the uptake of digital blast design software, and technological advances in robotic blasting systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Blasting Services Market?

A boom in the aerospace sector is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the blasting services market in the future. This industry, which creates, produces, and services aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and related systems for commercial, defense, and space usage, is flourishing. The surge in demand for airline travel, driven by economic development and urbanization, has triggered a rise in the aerospace sector across various regions, spurring the enlargement of airline fleets and fresh aircraft orders. Blasting services find applications in the aerospace industry for tasks such as surface preparation, coating removal, and enhancing fatigue life through methods such as abrasive blasting and shot peening. For instance, in November 2023, the International Trade Administration, a government agency in the US, reported that the UK aerospace industry had a turnover of $34.5 billion in 2022, exporting 70% of its production. Furthermore, the defense sector produced about $29 billion in turnover, with exports accounting for $15 billion. Consequently, the booming aerospace sector is propelling the expansion of the blasting services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Blasting Services Market?

Major players in the Blasting Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Orica Limited

• Austin Powder Company

• Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

• Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Dyno Nobel Inc.

• ENAEX S.A.

• EPC Group

• Nelson Brothers Inc.

• BME Mining

• McCallum Rock Drilling Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Blasting Services Market?

Prominent businesses in the blasting services market are concentrating on the development of advanced systems like the centralized electronic blasting system for improving operational efficiency, safety, and precision in blasting procedures. The centralized electronic blasting system is a digital platform allowing accurate, remote-controlled initiation and supervision of multiple electronic detonators from one central locus to elevate the safety and efficiency of blasting. A case in point, in April 2024, the AXXIS system was introduced by Bulk Mining Explosives (Pty) Ltd., a mining firm based in South Africa. This technology presents enhanced control, accuracy, and safety for underground blasting tasks. The system includes features like real-time bi-directional communication and centralized administration from the surface, thereby amplifying efficiency through faster set up, trustworthy monitoring, and secure initiation of electronic detonators.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Blasting Services Market Report?

The blasting services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Blasting Services: Abrasive Blasting, Water Jet Blasting, Chemical Blasting, Micro Blasting, Shot Blasting, Dry Ice Blasting

2) By Service Delivery Models: On-Site Blasting Services, Off-Site Blasting Services, Contractual Blasting Services, Project-Based Blasting Services, Pay-Per-Use Blasting Services

3) By Equipment: Portable Blasting Equipment, Stationary Blasting Equipment, Vacuum Systems, Air Compressors, Nozzles And Abrasive Media

4) By Application Blasting Services: Industrial Cleaning, Surface Preparation, Restoration Services, Stone And Concrete Cleaning, Shipbuilding And Repair, Aerospace Component Cleaning

5) By End-User Industries: Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Maritime, Oil And Gas, Metal Fabrication

Subsegments:

1) By Abrasive Blasting: Sand Blasting, Bead Blasting, Grit Blasting

2) By Water Jet Blasting: High-Pressure Water Blasting, Hydro Blasting, Ultra-High-Pressure Water Blasting

3) By Chemical Blasting: Acid-Based Blasting, Solvent-Based Blasting, Alkali-Based Blasting

4) By Micro Blasting: Precision Micro Abrasive Blasting, Focused Stream Micro Blasting, Nozzle-Based Micro Blasting

5) By Shot Blasting: Wheel Blasting, Tumblast Shot Blasting, Air Blasting

6) By Dry Ice Blasting: Two-Hose Dry Ice Blasting, Microparticle Dry Ice Blasting, Single-Hose Dry Ice Blasting

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Blasting Services Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the blasting services global market report, with Asia-Pacific predicted to witness the highest growth rate in the future. The report encompasses different regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

