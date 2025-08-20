Jordan Kuwait Bank Named Best Customer-Centric Bank Jordan 2025 by International Business Magazine

Jordan Kuwait Bank is a Jordan-based commercial bank headquartered in Amman. Our customers are the heart and soul of our banking system. This recognition is a result of years of dedication towards making banking effortless, instant and accessible Among an extensive client base across the globe, International Business Magazine has selected Jordan Kuwait Bank as the “Best Customer Centric Bank Jordan 2025” The award from International Business Magazine, the Dubai-based online news portal recognises JKB’s strong commitment to customer-centric innovation, particularly making banking more accessible to all segments. The award recognises the endeavours towards customer centricity with online and offline banking.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine announces Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) as the winner of the award title- Best Customer-centric Bank Jordan 2025.

Among an extensive client base across the globe, International Business Magazine has selected Jordan Kuwait Bank as the “Best Customer Centric Bank Jordan 2025”. Jordan Kuwait Bank has been carefully chosen from the Middle East, Africa, America, Asia, and the European Regions. The Dubai-based online news portal has incorporated a dynamic panel of jurors who scanned the minor and major facilities available at Jordan Kuwait Bank.

Jordan Kuwait Bank provides comprehensive banking solutions for small & medium enterprises, corporate, individual, and private banking solutions. The award recognises JKB’s strong commitment to customer-centric innovation, particularly making banking more accessible to all segments. The award reflects their unwavering efforts in bringing banking to the fingertips as well as banking at the client’s door, irrespective of age and place.

This recognition also reflects the bank’s evolution for robust banking infrastructure and digital innovation, moving it towards a customer-first approach. Features such as individual interaction systems benefit clients from diverse business sectors and provide a personalised experience. The award recognises the endeavours towards customer centricity with online and offline banking.

Shankar Shivaprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine, congratulated Jordan Kuwait Bank for the achievement and said, “It was not easy for the jury to select a winner among a large number of nominations across the world, but Jordan Kuwait Bank stood out for its dedicated services. The decision was based on several observations made by the jurors with regard to the bank’s investments and initiatives in technology and solutions. As per several reviews on public platforms, these solutions have proved to be very effective towards customer satisfaction.”

After the announcement, Haethum Buttikhi, Chief Executive Officer of Jordan Kuwait Bank, expressed his gratitude and said, “Our customers are the heart and soul of our banking system. This recognition is a result of years of dedication towards making banking effortless, instant, and accessible. We continue to invest in innovative features that strengthen our competitiveness and ensure secure, transparent, and hassle-free services. We thank International Business Magazine for recognizing our ongoing commitment to customer-centric banking."

About Jordan Kuwait Bank

Jordan Kuwait Bank is a Jordan-based commercial bank headquartered in Amman. The bank provides a range of banking and financial services in major business segments. Highly opted for by the clients for digital banking and financial offerings in 63 branches and offices in Jordan. The bank has stakes in other banks in Algeria and Palestine.

https://www.jkb.com/en

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from the Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG, and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month, and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on LinkedIn, and over 5,000 subscribers on YouTube.

https://intlbm.com/

