Dangbei Announces Back-to-School Projector Offers on Amazon US

Dangbei Projectors in Amazon US Back-to-School Sale Dangbei Atom Portable Laser Projector Dangbei N2 Mini

Exclusive discounts available on top models including MP1 Max, DBOX02 Pro, Atom, and N2 Mini — from August 18 to August 31, 2025.

TUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dangbei, a leading global smart display brand, announced its participation in the Amazon US Back-to-School promotion, running from August 18 through August 31, 2025. During this limited-time event, four of Dangbei’s projectors—the MP1 Max, DBOX02 Pro, Atom, and N2 Mini—will be available at reduced prices, with savings of up to $500. This initiative highlights Dangbei’s latest advancements in projector technology for students, families, and home entertainment enthusiasts preparing for the new school year.Premium Tri-Laser 4K Projector: MP1 MaxRegular Price: $1,999 → $1,599The Dangbei MP1 Max is a flagship tri-laser 4K projector offering high image quality and intelligent functionality. Equipped with ALPD️ laser technology, AI-powered auto adjustments, and built-in Google TV with Netflix, the MP1 Max delivers vibrant colors, detailed visuals, and immersive audio.Key features include:- 3100 ISO Lumens: Bright, clear projection even in daylight- 110% BT.2020 Color Gamut: Vivid, true-to-life colors- ALPD️ Technology: Wider color gamut and enhanced image detail- AI Auto Adjustment: One-touch focus, keystone correction, screen fitting, and obstacle avoidance- Built-in Stand: 360° rotation and 135° tilt flexibility- Dolby Audio & DTS:X: Dual 12W stereo speakers for cinematic sound- Google TV + Netflix: Immediate access to streaming contentAmazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F437SQXF Flagship 4K Laser Projector: DBOX02 ProRegular Price: $1,599 → $1,099Featuring LaserVibe™ technology, the Dangbei DBOX02 Pro delivers true 4K resolution, rich colors, and flexible setup options. Integrated Google TV and Netflix enable seamless access to streaming content.Highlights:- True 4K Resolution: Crystal-clear images with remarkable detail- 2000 ISO Lumens: Bright projection even in well-lit rooms- Wide Color Gamut: Vibrant and accurate colors- AI Auto Adjustment: One-touch focus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance- Versatile Built-in Stand: 360° rotation and 120° tilt capabilities- Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X: High-quality immersive sound- Google TV + Official Netflix: Instant streaming accessAmazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F7RKFBFY?th=1 Ultra-Slim Portable Laser Projector: Dangbei AtomRegular Price: $899 → $599The Dangbei Atom is a slim laser projectors with built-in Google TV and Netflix. At under 2 inches thick and weighing just 2.82 lbs, it offers portable big-screen entertainment.Highlights:- 1080p Resolution with ALPD Laser: Sharp and vivid visuals- 1200 ISO Lumens: Comfortable viewing in various lighting environments- Compact & Portable: Easy to move from room to room- Google TV + Netflix: Instant access to thousands of shows and movies- Up to 180-inch Projection: Immersive cinematic experiences at homeAmazon US: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CLP5WMXC?th=1 Compact Netflix-Ready Projector: Dangbei N2 Mini Regular Price: $229 → $179Designed for students and smaller living spaces, the Dangbei N2 Mini provides simple setup, portability, and reliable performance with built-in Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.Highlights:- 1080p Resolution: Crisp, clear images- 200 ISO Lumens: Comfortable viewing in different lighting conditions- Quick Setup: Auto focus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance- Portable Design: Perfect for dorms, shared apartments, or weekend movie nights- Built-in Streaming Apps: Instant access to entertainmentAmazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXV2XXN1 These special offers are available only through August 31, 2025, exclusively on Amazon US.About DangbeiDangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs. Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Learn more at https://us.dangbei.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.