iMini Unveils Major Update with 100+ Image Templates and 9 Leading Video Models

NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMini (imini.com), the next-generation super AI Agent , today announced its first major product update since launch, delivering a comprehensive upgrade to its image and video creation platform. The update introduces hundreds of one-click Nano Banana image templates and integrates nine world-leading AI video generation models, further establishing iMini as a pioneer in democratizing creative content production.One-Click AI Templates Powered by Nano Banana ModelsThe update addresses a key challenge faced by creators worldwide: the complexity of AI prompt engineering. With the introduction of hundreds of ready-to-use Nano Banana templates, users can now generate professional visuals instantly—without learning advanced commands.These templates span entertainment, personal, and professional use cases, enabling users to:·Generate 3D figurines from sketches or images.·Create personalized avatars in multiple styles and dimensions.·Transform drawings into realistic 3D architectural models.·Restore damaged or blurred old photographs.·Produce images featuring users alongside celebrities, optimized for social media sharing.By embedding complex parameters into a simple interface, iMini empowers users of all skill levels to achieve professional-quality results with just a few clicks.Integration of Nine Leading AI Video Generation ModelsIn video creation, iMini has made a major leap forward by integrating nine industry-leading AI video generation models into a single platform. This unique aggregation offers creators unprecedented flexibility across genres and formats.Key integrations include:·Google Veo 3 – delivering cinematic realism and narrative coherence.·Wan 2.2 – renowned for its frame stability and artistic style precision.·Seedance 3.0 – specializing in fluid motion capture for dance, sports, and dynamic scenes.·Vidu Q1 – a leading domestic Chinese AI video model, excelling in long-duration, high-fidelity video generation with strong semantic understanding.With these tools, iMini users can create content ranging from short-form clips and advertising to cinematic storytelling and conceptual animation.iMini AI: A Next-Generation Super AI AgentSince its official launch on August 16, 2025, iMini has quickly gained traction in global markets. Within the first week, the platform attracted over 10,000 users, sparking widespread discussion across social platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.Unlike traditional single-function AI tools, iMini consolidates the world’s top generative AI capabilities into a unified workspace for both image and video production. This model significantly enhances efficiency while fueling broader discussions about how AI can replace repetitive tasks and enable human creativity.“This update is more than a technical enhancement—it is a reaffirmation of our core vision,” said an iMini spokesperson. “We are committed to making creativity accessible to everyone by removing technical barriers. iMini is designed to empower individuals and organizations alike to create, express, and innovate more freely.”About iMiniiMini is a next-generation super AI Agent that integrates multiple world-class AI models into a single, user-friendly platform. With its advanced Nano Banana image models, one-click creative templates, and industry-leading video generation tools, iMini enables global users to produce professional-grade content with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

