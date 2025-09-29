iMini AI Agent Announces Major Upgrade: The Leading All-in-One AI Agent Integrates Tongyi Wan 2.2 and Seedream 4.0

imini AI website home imini ai website homepage imini Auto Mix Agent Function The newly added large model

iMini AI Agent unveils a groundbreaking upgrade, integrating Tongyi Wan 2.2 and Seedream 4.0 to redefine global multi-modal intelligence.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMini AI Agent, a leading intelligent agent platform, today announced a significant upgrade to its core model library. The update integrates Tongyi Wan 2.2, known for cinematic precision and visual stability, and Seedream 4.0, a dynamic vision model excelling in motion capture and long-shot storytelling. With this release, iMini AI Agent establishes itself as the most advanced all-in-one AI agent, offering full multi-modal capabilities across text, image, and video creation.Multi-Model Aggregation: Expanding the iMini AI Agent EcosystemUnlike traditional single-function tools, iMini AI Agent uses a “Super Aggregated Agent” framework, dynamically orchestrating nearly 30 top models including GPT-5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and Claude 4.·Video Creation: Tongyi Wan 2.2 enhances scene stability and artistic control, while Seedream 4.0 adds narrative depth with dynamic motion. Combined with nine existing video models, iMini AI Agent supports everything from short-form clips to film-grade productions.·Image Generation: With new models such as Nano Banana 3.0 and DALL·E 3.5, iMini AI Agent empowers use cases like 3D figurine design, vintage photo restoration, e-commerce visuals, and brand photography.Through natural language commands, users can instantly create marketing posters, dynamic product videos, or AI-generated visuals—without switching platforms.End-to-End Automation: iMini AI Agent in ActionBuilt on a Command–Decompose–Orchestrate–Validate workflow, iMini AI Agent delivers fully automated task execution.·Example: When asked to “Generate Tesla’s 2025 Market Strategy Report,” the system autonomously retrieves financial data, structures the report, polishes text, generates charts, and formats the final layout.·Result: Work that once required three analysts and 2–3 days can now be delivered within hours—40x faster and 80% lower cost.This automation proves why iMini AI Agent is redefining enterprise productivity.Conversational Intelligence: iMini AI Agent for Every Writing StyleThe upgraded platform integrates 10 conversational systems supporting 30+ writing styles. From academic research and professional bios to marketing copy and creative scripts, iMini AI Agent adapts to diverse content needs.Users can fine-tune dimensions such as logic depth or emotional tone. For example, when drafting a LinkedIn profile, iMini AI Agent generates a professional framework, then adjusts tone and style—delivering a polished, customized result in minutes.iMini AI Agent: Setting the Standard for the Agent EraNow available in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, iMini AI Agent offers full access via web and mobile. By consolidating 5 image models, 9 video models, and 10 conversational systems into one seamless interface, it sets the benchmark for multi-modal AI agent platforms.A spokesperson for iMini AI Agent said:“The era of fragmented AI tools is ending. With this upgrade, iMini AI Agent is not only an all-in-one AI agent for creators and enterprises, but also a global productivity platform shaping the future of intelligent agents.”

