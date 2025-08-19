Fragments by Ariane Rosa Wins Iron A' Design Award in Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Category

Fragments Object

Ariane Rosa's Innovative Sustainable Decorative Objects Collection, Fragments, Recognized with Esteemed Iron A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sustainable product design, has announced Fragments by Ariane Rosa as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Fragments within the sustainable product industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and environmentally conscious design.The A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is particularly relevant to the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs in sustainable product development. By recognizing Fragments, the award highlights the practical benefits of the collection for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation in advancing sustainable design practices.Fragments is a collection of decorative objects crafted from discarded marble, transforming waste into timeless design pieces. Each object, including tables, vases, and candle holders, is carved from the core of another, ensuring zero material waste. The collection embodies sustainability, craftsmanship, and contemporary aesthetics, making each piece a unique work of art that merges innovation with environmental consciousness.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Ariane Rosa and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in sustainable product design. The award inspires future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and development of environmentally responsible design solutions that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ariane RosaAriane Rosa is a Brazilian senior architect with extensive experience in interior design, developing highly customized architectural, decoration, and interior design projects. As a furniture designer, YouTuber, and digital influencer in the architecture and interior design space, Ariane Rosa showcases strong organizational skills, the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, and a proven capacity to create targeted, innovative design solutions within deadlines. Ariane Rosa is a Brazilian senior architect with extensive experience in interior design, developing highly customized architectural, decoration, and interior design projects. As a furniture designer, YouTuber, and digital influencer in the architecture and interior design space, Ariane Rosa showcases strong organizational skills, the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, and a proven capacity to create targeted, innovative design solutions within deadlines. With a strong sense of composition and a practical, assertive approach, Ariane Rosa seeks solutions that best meet immediate needs while predicting future repercussions.

About AR - Ariane Rosa Studio of architecture and design

At AR - Ariane Rosa Studio of architecture and design, we believe that everyone is capable of being whoever they choose to be. Crafting projects that grant value to each one's stories and personality - works of art that are daring and unique - we strive to bring out the heart and soul of every individual. Unlocking the power to make their own identity, we are devoted to helping each person become their true selves. Our studio is dedicated to crafting spaces that reflect the essence of each client, transforming their visions into reality through innovative design solutions and meticulous attention to detail. We strive to create environments that empower individuals to express their true selves and live authentically.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that winning designs demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is a highly regarded competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, progressive companies, and influential players in the sustainable design industry. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional sustainable design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award remains committed to its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and consider participating with your own groundbreaking projects at https://sustainableproductawards.com

