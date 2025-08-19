OutIn Unveils Next-Generation Coffee Solutions at IFA Berlin 2025

OutIn Portable Coffee Station Solution

OutIn, a world leader in innovative portable coffee solutions, will showcase its exciting range of products at IFA 2025 in September.

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutIn, recognized globally for advancing portable coffee technology, will participate in IFA 2025, Berlin, Germany, one of the world’s foremost trade fairs for consumer electronics and home appliances. Scheduled to take place from September 5 to 9 at Messe Berlin, the event will provide a platform for OutIn to present its latest portfolio of innovative, compact coffee solutions to an international audience of industry professionals, media, and consumers.Having earned prestigious design accolades, including the Red Dot, iF, and World Coffee Innovation awards, OutIn has also demonstrated strong global market appeal, securing the position of Amazon’s top-selling portable coffee brand for the past two consecutive years.At IFA Berlin, the company will showcase its flagship best-sellers, led by the OutIn Nano, a portable electric espresso maker acclaimed for its compact design and robust brewing capabilities. Offered in a variety of refined color options, the Nano series features a high-capacity battery capable of delivering over 200 brews per charge and reaching optimal brewing temperature in just 200 seconds. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the OutIn Fino, a lightweight 690g electric coffee grinder equipped with a precision-engineered 38mm, seven-blade burr, delivering exceptionally consistent grind quality.OutIn is set to unveil a significant new innovation during IFA this month, marking the next step in the company’s drive to redefine portable coffee technology. Sandro Roth, Vice Champion of the World Coffee in Good Spirits 2024 and official Brand Ambassador for OutIn, commented: "While we can't reveal specific details just yet, this new offering embodies OutIn's commitment to pushing the boundaries of application scenarios and embracing sustainable technology."Through its presence at IFA Berlin 2025, OutIn will inaugurate its premium co-branding and corporate customization service, further reinforcing its position as an innovative brand operating at the intersection of consumer technology and specialty coffee. Visitors to the event are invited to Hall 8.1, Booth #220, where the OutIn team will present its full product range, each designed to deliver aromatic, barista-quality coffee experiences.With a preliminary roster of partner villages identified for mutually beneficial collaboration, OutIn will release product details and MSRP information to the first 100 registered OutIn Business Partners beginning in September.Interested parties may secure early partnership rights by subscribing to the OutIn Global Partnership program . For additional information, please visit: https://outin.com

