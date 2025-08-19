From Legal Work to Settlement: JABLY Takes on the Global Market with AI-Based Personalized HR SaaS

Bong Hee Lee, COO of JABLY Group photo from JABLY’s ‘Beyond Borders’ networking event for foreign students and professionals in Korea held on March 20

JABLY develops AI-powered HR SaaS to guide foreign students in Korea from legal work to E-7 visa jobs, aiming for global SaaS launch by 2026.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new startup is making waves by creating a data-driven roadmap for foreign students in Korea, guiding them from legal part-time work to full-time professional employment (E-7 visa). Founded in October 2023, JABLY (CEO Hyung Ju Kim) is developing an AI and cloud-based hyper-personalized HR SaaS solution tentatively named “Cloud K-Tag ,” with plans to complete development in 2025 and launch globally in 2026.JABLY’s platform connects the entire lifecycle of a foreign student in Korea—from residence and education to employment—into a single service. Its core lies in a personalized recommendation engine using hybrid filtering and the automation of administrative and legal processes. For foreign students, the platform provides legal part-time work verification (Permission for Activities Outside Residency Status), job recommendations, contract issuance, academic info management, and support for applying for E-7 professional visas. For companies, it offers data-driven recruitment based on applicants’ educational and work histories. Sensitive ID data, such as alien registration and passport details, is encrypted with blockchain technology.“The main reason companies hesitate to hire foreign students is a lack of information,” said COO Bong Hee Lee. “There was no data showing who worked where and for how long. JABLY standardizes and provides performance data from part-time jobs and project work. Even with concerns like salary costs or communication issues, reliable data makes hiring much easier.”From June to September 2024, JABLY validated its beta technology in Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia via global programs with Kyungpook National University and Suwon University. Local demand emphasized a SaaS-based subscription model, leading the company to pursue SaaS delivery officially. Development funding has been secured through government grants, including 450 million KRW from the Ministry of Science and ICT’s SaaS Development program and an additional 300 million KRW from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. “Without relying on investment or loans, we’ll fully fund development through revenue and public support,” said Lee.Group photo from JABLY’s ‘Beyond Borders’ networking event for foreign students and professionals in Korea held on March 20 | Photo courtesy of JABLYJABLY’s competitive edge lies in three areas: a hybrid-filtering-based recommendation system for foreign students, advanced AI-based automation for visa permissions, and scalability through cloud architecture. AI/LLM agents guide users through processes, assist with document preparation, and manage notifications for visa expiry and renewals.JABLY has collected and analyzed around 4,000 datasets on foreign student life and status in Korea since June 2024. “The obsession with Seoul and the capital area isn’t as strong as people think. If students find jobs matching their majors, a good learning environment, and stable housing, many are open to moving to other regions,” said Lee. The company plans to conduct its first PoC in Jeollanam-do in 2025 and expand to other local regions, aligning with Korea’s RISE national policy against regional decline.Global expansion is also underway. JABLY is setting up offline consultation hubs in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to pre-match graduating high schoolers and college students with Korean regional universities and companies. “Language barriers in Korean or English aren’t an issue. Our global managers fluent in Vietnamese, Mongolian, Uzbek, Russian, Japanese, and French support students like family,” Lee said.JABLY’s move to Pangyo Techno Valley is also noteworthy. “Pangyo offers the ideal ecosystem for networking with developers and getting real-world advice from experienced entrepreneurs. Networks and execution know-how are stronger growth drivers than capital support,” Lee emphasized.He concluded with JABLY’s vision: “We’ll standardize a settlement pathway where foreign students work legally, prove their performance with data, and progress to E-7 visa status. By 2025, we’ll complete development and by 2026, we’ll leap into the global SaaS market, growing together with Korean society and local industries.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Interview with Bong Hee Lee, COO of JABLY

Legal Disclaimer:

