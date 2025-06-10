Life Is Chill Expands Community Wellness Outreach with Focus on Modern Elders and VIP Dispensary Tours

Dr. Dana gives a Friendship Village Resident a tour of GreenPharms Dispensary and Life Is Chill products. Friendship Villiage Residents Visit GreenPharms Dispensary in Mesa LifeIsChill.com

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Is Chill , Arizona’s leader in precision-dosed, no sugar added cannabis wellness products, continues to make waves, this time through community engagement that’s reshaping the conversation around cannabis and aging. As the brand expands its footprint across independent and assisted living communities, it’s also setting new standards in patient education, accessibility, and dispensary partnerships.This comes at a great time, as researchers at the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research at the NYU School of Global Public Health recently published a study that found “current cannabis use among older adults grew to 7 percent in 2023, up from 4.8 perfect in 2021 and 5.2 percent in 2022 - a nearly 46 percent increase in only two years.”With a core mission to bridge the gap between traditional wellness and modern cannabis science, Life Is Chill has identified a major gap in the market: underserved, aging populations seeking safe, reliable, and therapeutic options. Through a series of educational presentations and dispensary VIP tours, the company is creating opportunities for what it calls the Modern Elder to reclaim wellness with confidence and dignity.“We’ve seen a remarkable shift in openness and curiosity from older adults,” said Dr. Dana Lillestol, PhD, Senior Education Ambassador for Life Is Chill. “By focusing on education and removing stigma, we’re seeing independent and assisted living communities now inviting us to speak. It’s been an honor to help people explore cannabis in a safe, scientific, and empowering way.”In April, Life Is Chill launched its first VIP dispensary tour at GreenPharms in Mesa, welcoming residents from Friendship Village. The experience included a guided dispensary walkthrough, personalized consultations, and Q&A sessions designed to help patients navigate the dispensary experience with ease.Due to the overwhelmingly positive response, Life Is Chill has already scheduled seven additional tours with its dispensary channel partners for July, continuing its mission to make cannabis education accessible, empowering, and engaging for elder communities.To ensure a seamless and impactful experience, Life Is Chill is also developing formal tour protocols to help dispensary partners replicate this model. These efforts represent a key value-add for partners who carry Life Is Chill products—showcasing how the brand is much more than a product line; it’s a wellness movement.“Why are we focusing on the Modern Elder? Because aging is inevitable—and wellness should be, too,” added Dr. Dana. “This population is too often left behind. But they deserve options that are discreet, precise, and sugar-free—designed with their health in mind. Cannabis is not just for the young. It’s for anyone looking to age with intention, vitality, and relief.”With proprietary formulas like Chill Pills and Chill Drops, Life Is Chill products are known for their odorless, dye-free, and precision-dosed formulas—ideal for patients who value effectiveness without the typical edible side effects and high sugar products. The brand continues to lead with innovation, empathy, and education, proving that in cannabis, chill is a lifestyle, not a trend.Learn more at LifeIsChill.com About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is a premium cannabis brand specializing in easy-to-swallow THC soft gels and advanced bioavailable products for the cannabis industry. Formulated using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills contain no added sugar, are easily absorbed and metabolized, and are available in various strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed. Life Is Chill is owned and operated by Ally Biotech, a science-driven company committed to advancing cannabis delivery technologies.

