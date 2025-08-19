Ortensia Alcantara, Kevin Parada, Houston, TX

ShipCargo Ai expands from Houston with AI-driven auto transport and online vehicle sales, strengthening the city’s logistics tech ecosystem.

My vision is to position ShipCargo as a Houston leader in technology and innovation for auto logistics, while creating jobs, supporting youth, and building companies that impact the community.” — Kevin Parada, founder, ShipCargo Ai

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston is emerging as one of America’s most dynamic hubs for logistics technology and entrepreneurship, with innovators creating companies that reshape traditional industries. At the center of this movement is Kevin Parada , founder of ShipCargoAi.com and HoustonsAutoBrokers.com, two ventures that are redefining how vehicles are shipped, sourced, bought, and sold nationwide.Houston as a Logistics Tech HubAs Houston’s startup scene accelerates, ShipCargo Auto Transport and Parada exemplifies the new wave of founders building AI-driven platforms from the city. ShipCargoAi.com uses artificial intelligence to provide instant quotes, digital booking, and automated carrier matching for residential and dealership customers needing auto transport. Since its launch in 2024, the platform has surpassed $3 million in revenue and delivered vehicles for over 1,500 customers nationwide.Complementing this, HoustonsAutoBrokers.com serves as a licensed online dealership specializing in sourcing, buying, selling and delivering vehicles from dealership only auto auctions on behalf of clients. With a focus on luxury and exotic vehicles, as well as flexible financing, the dealership allows customers across the country to shop, purchase, and arrange nationwide delivery directly from Houston.“Our vision is to position Houston as a leader in freight technology,” said Kevin Parada, founder of ShipCargo Ai. “By combining AI-powered transport with a modern online dealership model, we’re making vehicle ownership and logistics faster, safer, and more accessible for people everywhere.”A Growing Ecosystem of EntrepreneursParada’s companies are part of a broader entrepreneurial surge in Houston, where startups and technology ventures are supported by innovation hubs like The Ion. Together, these businesses are strengthening the city’s reputation as a center for logistics, technology, and AI-driven growth while creating high-skilled jobs for the community.Houston's Entrepreneurial Path & Personal DimensionParada’s journey to logistics technology reflects resilience and reinvention. After pursuing soccer and eventually earning a college athletic scholarship, he transitioned into business, first in entertainment and later in logistics, where he built a trucking and auto transport company recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.That foundation led to the launch of ShipCargo Ai and HoustonsAutoBrokers.com, both now headquartered in Houston. While his entrepreneurial achievements take center stage, Parada’s public profile has also drawn attention for his disciplined athletic lifestyle and his connections in Houston’s social scene, including a relationship with nurse and influencer Ortensia Alcantara. For Parada, however, faith, discipline, and company growth remain the driving forces of his career.Community CommitmentBeyond business, Parada cofounded the Rising Stars Athletic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that sponsors youth soccer athletes in Houston, and contributes to Foster Love, an organization supporting children in foster care.About ShipCargo AiShipCargoAi.com is a Houston-based logistics technology company leveraging artificial intelligence to modernize auto transport for residential and dealership customers nationwide. The platform provides instant quotes, digital booking, AI-powered carrier matching, and nationwide delivery options including open, enclosed, luxury vehicle transport, cross country auto transport and international car shipping. Since its launch in 2024, ShipCargo Ai has generated millions in revenue, created new jobs in logistics and automotive technology, and positioned Houston as a rising hub for innovation in vehicle logistics.Founded by Houston entrepreneur and athlete Kevin Parada, ShipCargo Ai builds on his track record of scaling logistics and trucking businesses. Parada also operates HoustonsAutoBrokers.com, an online dealership specializing in sourcing, buying, and selling vehicles with nationwide delivery, adding a full-service dimension to his logistics ventures. Together, these companies contribute to Houston’s reputation as a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs and technology-driven growth.

