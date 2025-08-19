Local Houston Logistics Technology Startup ShipCargo Ai Attracts Early Interest from Investors

ShipCargo Ai Logo ShipCargo Ai, Houston, TX

ShipCargo Ai, a Houston auto transport startup founded by Kevin Parada, attracts investor offers but remains fully founder-owned.

ShipCargo Ai has proven strong traction nationwide - strong revenue, customers and profits. Our focus is scaling growth and delivering long-term value before bringing in outside investors.” — Kevin Parada, founder of ShipCargo Ai

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston’s growing reputation as a hub for logistics and technology entrepreneurship continues to strengthen as ShipCargo Ai , an AI-powered auto transport startup, gains early traction and attracts strong interest from high-profile investors.Founded in 2024 by Houston entrepreneur Kevin Parada, ShipCargo Ai has already generated more than $3 million in revenue and completed transport for over 1,500 dealerships and customers nationwide. The company’s platform uses artificial intelligence to provide instant quotes, digital booking, and automated carrier matching—streamlining the way vehicles are shipped across the United States.As the platform expands, ShipCargo Ai has received interest from angel investors, accelerators, and private equity firms, with some approaching the company to discuss potential majority ownership. For now, the founders have chosen to remain independent and fully founder-owned, focusing on scaling revenue and services, while keeping future investment options open.“ShipCargo Ai has proven strong traction with customers and partners across the U.S.,” said Kevin Parada, founder and CEO. “Our priority is building long-term value through technology and service innovation, while continuing to grow from Houston, one of America’s fastest-emerging centers for logistics and entrepreneurship.”ShipCargo Ai differentiates itself with GPS tracking, a nationwide terminal network, and a partnership with Highway.com to provide advanced safety verification and protect customers against double-broker fraud. The platform also recently launched $1 million credit lines for qualifying dealerships and enterprise customers, giving partners flexible 30- and 60-day payment terms to ship vehicles at scale.The company’s momentum reflects rising demand for AI-powered logistics solutions and underscores Houston’s growing role as a national hub for technology-driven startups.About ShipCargo AiShipCargo Ai is a Houston-based logistics technology company modernizing nationwide auto transport with artificial intelligence. The platform offers instant quotes, digital booking, GPS tracking, and AI-powered carrier matching for dealerships and residential customers. Since launching in 2024, ShipCargo Ai has generated over $3 million in revenue while serving more than 1,500 customers nationwide. Founded by entrepreneur Kevin Parada, the company continues to expand services from its Houston base, contributing to the city’s reputation as a thriving ecosystem for innovation and logistics technology.

