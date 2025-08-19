Kevin Parada’s Houston ShipCargo Ai Offers $1M Credit Lines for Dealership Fleet Transport Financing

Kevin Parada, Houston, TX ShipCargo Ai is a TX based Auto Transport Company

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipCargo Ai, a Houston-based vehicle logistics company founded by entrepreneur Kevin Parada, has announced expanded services and fleet transport financing solutions that position it among the leading Houston auto transport companies. The company’s custom-built logistics technology, AI-powered dispatching, and strategic partnerships are transforming dealership auto transport and nationwide car shipping for both businesses and individuals.ShipCargo Ai was launched to modernize the vehicle shipping industry with a technology-first approach. The platform provides instant quote pricing directly on dealership and customer websites, as well as through its booking portal at www.shipcargoai.com . Customers benefit from GPS tracking, secure order booking, and advanced carrier safety verification through the company’s partnership with Highway.com, which protects customers from double-broker fraud and ensures compliance with industry standards.$1 Million Credit Lines for DealershipsTo support dealerships and enterprise clients shipping multiple vehicles each month, ShipCargo Ai now offers credit lines of up to $1,000,000 for qualifying business customers. Dealership partners can take advantage of 30-day and 60-day payment terms, giving them financial flexibility while streamlining transportation for both inventory and customer deliveries.“ShipCargo Ai is not just an auto transport provider — it’s a logistics partner,” said Kevin Parada, founder of ShipCargo Ai. “By offering million-dollar credit lines and modernizing how dealerships access transport, we are investing in long-term solutions for the automotive industry.”Nationwide Auto Transport ServicesShipCargo provides both open car shipping and enclosed auto transport services, supporting a wide range of customer needs from standard relocations to luxury and exotic car shipping. The company also offers door-to-door auto transport and maintains a nationwide terminal network in major metropolitan areas for convenient pickup and delivery. These services position ShipCargo Ai as a trusted solution for dealership auto transport, auto auctions, moving companies, online car buying and individual shippers.Affiliate Program GrowthShipCargo Ai is also scaling its affiliate program, which allows professionals across multiple industries to generate income by referring customers. Current affiliates include dealership salespeople, real estate agents, influencers, content creators, auto repair shops, and moving companies. Affiliates earn recurring commissions, with top partners reporting $3,000 or more per month. The program is easy to join, with signup taking less than 10 minutes.Houston Roots, National ReachWhile headquartered in Houston, ShipCargo Ai’s influence extends nationwide. Founder Kevin Parada, who grew up in Los Angeles, has built ShipCargo Ai into one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. By blending Houston’s logistics expertise with Los Angeles automotive and e-commerce connections, ShipCargo Ai is positioned as a leader in modern vehicle shipping.Commitment to InnovationShipCargo Ai continues to invest heavily in logistics technology, dealership partnerships, and nationwide infrastructure. The Houston, TX based company’s mission is to deliver the highest level of service through technology-driven vehicle logistics, dealership auto transport financing, and advanced safety protections.About ShipCargo AiShipCargo Ai is a Houston-based auto transport company founded by Kevin Parada. ShipCargo provides instant quotes, online booking, AI-powered carrier matching, GPS tracking, and advanced safety verification through its partnership with Highway.com. ShipCargo Ai offers nationwide services including open and enclosed shipping, door-to-door auto transport, dealership auto transport, exotic car transport and auto auction vehicle transport. The company also provides qualifying dealerships and businesses with credit lines of up to $1,000,000 and operates a growing affiliate program for industry professionals. ShipCargo's domestic team members are based in the heart of Houston, TX and operate with a remote support staff.

