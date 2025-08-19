Tempo Communications Launches PA1140 Two-Wire All-in-One Tool for Irrigation Professionals

PA1140 Two-Wire All-in-One Irrigation Tool PA1140 Two-Wire All-in-One Tool Stripping PA1140 Two-Wire All-in-One Irrigation Tool

The PA1140 Two-Wire All-in-One irrigation tool combines four essential functions—slitting, stripping, cutting, and twisting—into a single compact, durable tool.

The PA1140 is about making field work faster, easier, and more precise. It’s the all-in-one tool irrigation specialists can count on from start to finish.” — Oleg Fishel, VP at Tempo Communications

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempo Communications, a trusted leader in rugged, reliable tools for communications and utility professionals, announces the release of the Paladin PA1140 Two-Wire All-in-One Tool.Designed for specialists who demand precision and efficiency in the field, the PA1140 combines four essential functions—slitting, stripping, cutting, and twisting—into a single compact, durable tool. This innovative design ensures clean, damage-free cable preparation for splices in two-wire systems using flat/parallel-wired jacketed cable.Key Benefits Include:• Performance – The PA1140 makes it easy to reliably remove the jacket of Maxi cables without the risk of damage to the insulation of the inner conductors.• Versatility – Cable cutting, jacket slitting, wire stripping and twisting for both 12 and 14 AWG now available with one tool.• Durability – Constructed from durable materials with ergonomic handles for all-day comfort, the PA1140 is designed for rugged outdoor conditions while reducing user fatigue.• Value – By replacing multiple tools with one reliable solution, the PA1140 helps lower long-term costs for professionals. Replacement blades are available to extend the tool’s life.“The PA1140 is about making field work faster, easier, and more precise,” said Oleg Fishel, VP at Tempo Communications. “It’s the all-in-one tool irrigation specialists can count on from start to finish.”For more information on this and all Irrigation maintenance and repair tools visit www.tempocom.com

Introducing the PA1140 Two-Wire All-in-One Irrigation Tool :Slit, Strip, Cut AND Twist 2-Wires

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.