Tempo® Communications Earns FOA Approved School Status to Elevate Fiber Technician Training

Tempo Communications is designated as an Approved School by the Fiber Optic Association, Inc.

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TempoCommunications, a leader in tools and test equipment for the communication service provider industry, is thrilled to announce its designation as an Approved School by the Fiber Optic Association, Inc. (FOA). This accreditation allows Tempo to offer official FOA certifications, empowering the next generation of fiber technicians.In response to the burgeoning demand for skilled fiber professionals to enhance our nation’s broadband infrastructure, Tempo is committed to delivering high-quality training. The FOA Program features in-person, hands-on courses that utilize Tempo’s industry-leading tools and test instruments, ensuring that participants gain practical experience alongside theoretical knowledge.The FOA is renowned for its rigorous standards and comprehensive curriculum, which equip technicians with the essential knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to excel in the field. Tempo is proud to integrate FOA content into its educational offerings, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in fiber optics training.“We are excited to play a pivotal role in training the skilled workforce necessary for building the broadband infrastructure of the future,” said Oleg Fishel, Vice President of Tempo. “By offering FOA certifications, we are not only enhancing our training programs but also contributing to the industry’s growth and sustainability.”With this new initiative, Tempo aims to ensure that qualified tradesmen are prepared to tackle the myriad challenges involved in expanding and improving fiber optic networks.About Tempo CommunicationsTempo Communications, Inc. offers a complete line of reliable, industry-leading test and measurement solutions to address all stages of network deployment, enabling the development, installation, and maintenance of xDSL, Fiber, Cable, Ethernet, and wireless. The Tempo Communications North American headquarters remains in Vista, CA, with its European HQ in Cwmbran, UK. Learn more about Tempo at www.tempocom.com About the Fiber Optic Association, Inc.The Fiber Optic Association Inc. (FOA) is an international non-profit educational association chartered to promote professionalism in fiber optics through education, certification, and standards. FOA's main purpose is to develop a competent workforce for the fiber optic industry and be a certifying body for fiber optic workers, offering certifications for fiber optics. FOA was founded in 1995 by more than a dozen prominent fiber optics trainers and leaders from industry, education, and government as a professional organization for fiber optics and a source of independent certification, the FOA has grown to now being involved in numerous activities to educate the world about fiber optics and certify the workers who design, build and operate the world's fiber optic networks. For more information, go to https://www.thefoa.org

