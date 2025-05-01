Tempo® Communications Unveils the 551™ Advanced Underground Locator

The new 551 Advanced Underground Locator from Tempo

Tempo® Communications announces the launch of the 551™ Advanced Underground Locator engineered for the utility, telecommunications, and electrical industries.

The 551 Advanced Underground Locator is built to meet the real-world needs of field technicians who demand precision, efficiency, and durability in their location equipment.” — Jason Butchko, President Tempo Communications

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TempoCommunications, a leader in innovative test and measurement solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the 551™ Advanced Underground Locator. Engineered for professionals in the utility, telecommunications, and electrical industries, the 551 delivers powerful performance making underground locating more efficient and precise.The 551 Advanced Underground Locator delivers everything you want in a buried services locator, including dual simultaneous transmitter frequencies, IntelliTrack™ digital noise rejection, optional peak/null modes, and multiple tracing modes. Whether you're tracing electrical lines, irrigation wires, telecom cables, or metal pipes, this rugged, IP54-rated locator is built for performance. With an ergonomic, lightweight receiver and a rugged case, the 551 delivers reliability, efficiency, and ease of use at an affordable price.The 551 Advanced Underground Locator comes packed with industry-leading features, including:• Dual Simultaneous Frequencies – The 551 Transmitter sends out two frequencies at the same time, ensuring improved signal detection in all conditions. Switch from 1.75 kHz to 33 kHz at the push of a button on the receiver.• IntelliTrack Digital Noise Rejection – Advanced noise rejection and signal filtering allow for precise cable tracking, even in areas with high electrical interference.• Inductive Clamp (IC-5) – Apply a signal to a line without the need to disconnect or de-energize it, increasing efficiency and safety.• Transmitter Induction – Easily induce a long-range, low-bleed signal by placing the 551 Transmitter in Inductive Mode above a line.• Passive Detection – Locate live AC power lines without the use of a transmitter.• Peak/Null Mode – No need to choose between Peak and Null—both are available in every frequency for accurate line tracking and pinpointing.• Durable and Reliable – Featuring a fortified IP54 Transmitter, a reinforced IP54 Receiver, and a ruggedized hard case, the water-resistant 551 is built to withstand tough job site conditions.• Easy-to-Read LCD Display – A bright, high-contrast screen ensures clear visibility in any lighting environment.• Assembled in the USA – Manufactured in Vista, CA with global components to ensure the highest quality and reliability.“The 551 Advanced Underground Locator is built to meet the real-world needs of field technicians who demand precision, efficiency, and durability in their equipment,” said Jason Butchko, President of Tempo Communications. “With innovative technology and robust features, this locator sets a new standard for accuracy and ease of use at an accessible price point.”For more information, please visit https://www.tempocom.com/ or call 800-642-2155.

Tempo's NEW 551 Advanced Underground Locator is a GAME CHANGER for telecom, electrical and utility field technicians.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.