Rutland Barracks / Assault and robbery, aggravated assault, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B4006007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B West – Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: About 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart's Shop, W. Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assault & robbery causing injury, aggravated assault, contempt of court

ACCUSED: Joel R. Gouin

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Rutland area

VICTIMS: Leanna Mason, 25, and Dawn Pedro, 58, employees of Stewart's Shop, W. Rutland, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Stewart's Shop in West Rutland on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. VSP received a hold-up alarm at about 10:45 p.m. from the store, and troopers from the Field Force Division were on scene within moments. Responding troopers encountered Joel R. Gouin armed with a knife fleeing the shop. Following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody while in possession of a knife and a silent-alarm pendant he had removed from an employee.

The case was referred to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Detectives determined Gouin had brandished a knife at both employees, caused physical injury to one employee, demanded cash, and attempted to take tobacco products before being confronted by the Vermont State Police and taken into custody.

Gouin was found to be on 10 active sets of conditions of release from various criminal court divisions in Vermont. Troopers determined he was in violation of conditions during this investigation when he possessed a dangerous or deadly weapon (knife) and failed to abide by a 24-hour curfew.

Gouin was ordered jailed without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility pending arraignment, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

No further details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Gouin's arraignment. Members of the media should contact the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED