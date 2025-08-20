Health e Practices Launches Physician’s Edge Course to Close the Financial Knowledge Gap in Medicine

Closing the gap on physicians' financial knowledge

National subject matter expert launches first of its kind course for physicians.

After receiving extensive feedback from graduates of our leadership and revenue cycle programs, we realized a deep need to provide even more resources around finance.” — Jill Arena

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PORTLAND, OR – Aug. 20, 2025 – Physicians spend more years in education and training than nearly any other profession, yet many still report feeling underpaid and financially unprepared to run a successful practice. According to the 2025 Medscape Physician Compensation Report, 62% of physicians say the profession as a whole is underpaid, and 53% feel personally underpaid relative to their job demands. These gaps in financial understanding can cost providers money, time, and resources—and in some cases, even make them vulnerable to embezzlement.Health e Practices has long been committed to closing this gap by equipping physicians with the business and financial knowledge they were never taught in medical school. Through leadership training, office staff education, and revenue cycle management resources, the firm helps practices strengthen their financial health. But now, CEO Jill Arena is taking that commitment one step further with the launch of Physician’s Edge , a comprehensive financial education program designed specifically for clinicians.After more than three years of development, Physician’s Edge offers 25 modules and over 30 hours of content—a “mini-MBA” for physicians, covering essential business and financial topics in a concise, accessible way. The program is entirely online, self-paced, and built with the flexibility busy providers need. Course developers are in the process of getting it approved for Continuing Medical Education credits.“After receiving extensive feedback from graduates of our leadership and revenue cycle programs, we realized a deep need to provide even more resources around finance,” said Jill Arena, CEO of Health e Practices. “These critical topics are often absent in medical school, yet they directly impact how well physicians can run their practices and safeguard their income.”With Physician’s Edge, financial education is no longer a missing piece in medical training—it’s an accessible, practical tool to empower physicians and strengthen practices nationwide. The majority of the course material is available currently for pre-sale at discounted pricing and will be released in full on September 10, 2025.About Health e PracticesHealth e Practices is committed to transforming the business and culture of medicine by providing comprehensive financial, human resources, and strategic tools to medical groups of all sizes and specialties. Their services are designed to address operational challenges, ensuring practices achieve financial and operational vitality. Learn more at healtheps.com.

