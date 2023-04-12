"MEDICAL MONEY MATTERS” – NEW PODCAST FOR PHYSICIANS

Top Business Consultant for Medical Practices Releases New Podcast Designed to Guide Doctors to Financial Success
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Arena, a nationally renowned management consultant to medical practices, has announced the launch of her new podcast, “Medical Money Matters,” now available as a free resource on all major podcast platforms.
Ms. Arena, CEO of Portland, Oregon-based Health e Practices, LLC, has applied her thirty-one years of experience managing and consulting for independent medical groups to the launch of a step-by-step guide to help doctors in private practice to achieve mastery over their finances. This is designed as a companion to her book, Physician, Heal Thy Financial Self, which she published in 2020.
The podcast consists of brief 10-minute solocasts where Ms. Arena breaks down the basics of business finance as it relates to medical practices. She has been lauded by listeners for her clear, calm voice, and her ability to break down the complex financial concepts into bite-sized, easily digestible pieces. Ms. Arena’s detailed, systematic, easy-to-understand approach includes direction on which financial reports to run, how to quickly analyze the report data and how to ensure the proper safeguarding of cash and other assets.
“In this country, we do a phenomenal job of training doctors to be good clinicians, and we completely fail to train them in business. The most skilled physician can still fail in business, and that failure can deprive patients of access to valuable medical care. If this podcast helps even a few doctors survive and thrive in practice so they can heal more patients, I’ll consider producing it time very well spent.”
Originally launching her career as an auditor for a Big 8 public accounting firm, Ms. Arena has been managing and consulting for medical groups of various sizes and specialties ever since. Before starting Health e Practices, she held positions in medical practices ranging from Clinic Manager to CEO.
“Medical Money Matters” is available for download on all major podcast platforms, and her book is available on Amazon. Her practice management company, Portland, Oregon-based Health e Practices, provides consulting and revenue cycle services and serves as a backstop support team to independent healthcare practices of all sizes and specialties throughout the U.S. https://healtheps.com/
