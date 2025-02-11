Health e Practices partners with Practice Management Institute to enhance healthcare training in the Pacific Northwest

New partnership brings top-tier healthcare training to private practices, improving operations & patient care across the Pacific Northwest.

This expands on our commitment to bring education into medical practices.” — Jill Arena

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health e Practices, a leading provider of financial, educational, and strategic tools for medical groups, announced a new partnership with Practice Management Institute. The collaboration will bring PMI’s healthcare training content to private practices in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.“We are excited to integrate PMI's high-quality training programs into our offerings,” said Jill Arena, chief executive officer of Health e Practices. “This partnership aligns with our mission to transform the business and culture of medicine by providing resources that help practices operate more efficiently and effectively. This expands on our commitment to bring education into medical practices.”Michael Moore, Vice President of Partner Development, Institutional Development and Workforce Initiatives for Practice Management Institute, said, “This collaboration is an excellent opportunity to refresh and strengthen relationships with medical groups in the Pacific Northwest. Together, we can empower healthcare professionals with the skills they need to thrive in today’s dynamic healthcare environment.”Health e Practices provides tools to help medical groups of all sizes and specialties improve financial performance, optimize human resources, and develop effective strategies. Its services are designed to address operational challenges and ensure practices achieve financial and operational vitality. More information is available at healtheps.com.Practice Management Institute offers training and certification programs for medical office professionals, covering essential topics such as medical coding, office management, and compliance. PMI’s programs are designed to enhance the skills of healthcare administrative staff and help them navigate the complexities of today’s healthcare industry. For more information, visit pmimd.com.Through this partnership, Health e Practices and PMI will offer a series of training sessions and certification programs tailored to the unique needs of private practices in the Pacific Northwest. These programs aim to improve practice operations and enhance patient care.About Health e PracticesHealth e Practices is committed to transforming the business and culture of medicine by providing comprehensive financial, human resources, and strategic tools to medical groups of all sizes and specialties. Their services are designed to address operational challenges, ensuring practices achieve financial and operational vitality. Learn more at healtheps.com.About Practice Management InstitutePractice Management Institute (PMI) is a leading provider of continuing education and certification for medical office professionals. PMI’s programs enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare administrative staff, helping them meet the challenges of today’s evolving healthcare landscape. For more information, visit pmimd.com.

