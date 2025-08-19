Rubicon Exotic Unveils Sun Exotic: A Tropical Journey from the Islands to Your Glass

We spent time in Caribbean communities, working with local culinary experts, gathering feedback from families, and tasting alongside the people who know these flavours best.” — Jose Jacob, Director at Rubicon Exotic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubicon Exotic has crafted a new drink collection designed to transport Canadians to the Caribbean with every sip. Sun Exotic captures the flavours, colours, and energy of the islands, offering a taste experience inspired by classic tropical pairings like pineapple and ginger.As Canada’s leading exotic juice company, Rubicon has always been about transporting taste buds to far-off places. With Sun Exotic, the brand takes its tropical promise even further—introducing a new category of vibrant, island-inspired blends designed to capture the spirit, colour, and rhythm of the Caribbean, while offering half the sugar of typical juice drinks and no preservatives or artificial colours.“To create something truly authentic, we knew we had to go straight to the source,” said Jose Jacob, Director at Rubicon Exotic. “We spent time in Caribbean communities, working with local culinary experts, gathering feedback from families, and tasting alongside the people who know these flavours best. Every pack of Sun Exotic is built on their voices, traditions, and a shared love for the bold, refreshing taste of home.”Flavour-First, Health-ConsciousGuided by Sima Sobhi, Rubicon’s Head of R&D, the Sun Exotic team set out to capture celebrated Caribbean flavour pairings in a way that supports modern health priorities. By blending high-quality tropical fruit with stevia, a natural and plant-based sweetener, the team cut sugar by half compared to typical juice drinks while keeping the bold, layered taste intact.The result is a drink that is lighter in calories, free from preservatives and artificial colours, and naturally rich in elements like vitamin C. “We know many in the Caribbean community are looking for ways to enjoy the flavours they love without the high sugar content,” said Sobhi. “If you say Pineapple Ginger to someone from the Caribbean, they expect that signature ginger kick, and we made sure Sun Exotic delivers it without loading it with sugar.”Finding that balance took precision. The team sampled more than 20 specialty-grown stevia varieties to find one with a pure sweetness and none of the bitterness found in ordinary stevia. They paired it with premium fruit pulps from trusted growers, selected for their naturally vibrant colour, true-to-fruit aroma, and indulgent, velvety mouthfeel.Built With Community VoicesAfter initial formulation, Rubicon partnered with Chef Raquel Fox and Island Gurl Foods to host blind focus groups, gathering candid feedback from Caribbean, African, and Black Canadian consumers. Participants asked for richer fruit notes, bolder ginger, and balanced sweetness that suits both adult palates and family occasions.During testing, one parent in the focus group had their children try the Pineapple Ginger on camera, both immediately asked for more, while smiling through their sips.The debut lineup includes Pineapple Ginger, Fruit Punch, Mango Carrot, Pineapple Coconut, and Red Grape, each offering a distinct tropical profile. Available in 1L family-size cartons, Sun Exotic is crafted for everyday refreshment and special occasions.AvailabilitySun Exotic is now available at Walmart, Loblaws, FreshCo, Sobeys, Food Basics, Real Canadian Superstore, and other major Canadian retailers. Visit our website for more.About Rubicon ExoticRubicon Exotic is a leader in flavour-forward beverages, blending authentic global tastes with Canadian manufacturing standards. Every product is made with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients, and no shortcuts on flavour. From exotic juices to cultural favourites, Rubicon delivers bold, authentic drinks that honour tradition, support healthier lifestyles, and meet the highest standards of quality consumers can taste.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.