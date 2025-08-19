Rock & Roll History: Larry Coffman's New Book Reveals Unforgettable Moments and Tributes

All The Hits All The Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection

"All the Hits, All the Time" Offers Unique Insights into Music's Pivotal Events and Beloved Figures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock & roll is more than just music—it’s a cultural movement that has influenced generations. In “All the Hits, All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection,” Larry Coffman takes readers on an exciting journey through the lesser-known stories, unforgettable moments, and behind-the-scenes tales that helped define rock history.Coffman dives into the fascinating events that shaped iconic songs and legendary artists, including chart-topping records to unexpected industry twists. Who would have guessed that a disco anthem was inspired by a nightclub snub? Or that three number-one hits were written in a single day by the same artists? With engaging storytelling and an eye for rock & roll’s most surprising details, Coffman brings these moments to life.A particular chapter reflects on the tragic plane crashes that took the lives of some of music’s most beloved figures, offering a touching tribute to the artists who left an indelible mark on the industry.Dubbed “The Rock Doc”, Coffman is a seasoned music historian and journalist with a passion for uncovering the untold stories of rock & roll. His extensive knowledge is backed by certifications from Coursera’s History of Rock & Roll programs and a 16-year affiliation with The Acoustic Storm, an internationally syndicated radio show.More information is available on Coffman's website , and the book is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

