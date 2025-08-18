WYDOT crews will be working on Fish Creek Bridge tonight

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation drilling crews will be taking core samples on the Fish Creek Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 overnight in the early morning hours of August 19th, from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. The work will necessitate lane closures for crews to access areas on the bridge to take core samples. Any nighttime traffic will be controlled by localized flagging operations and the work should only take a few hours.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our website at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.