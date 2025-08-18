I-17 wildlife overpass work advances with girder installation south of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – Construction of a future wildlife crossing over Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff has advanced with the installation of 13 large girders on the part of the structure above the highway’s northbound lanes.

With the girders in place, crews working on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project late last week switched traffic to northbound I-17, with one lane in each direction north of Willard Springs Road. The current traffic restrictions are scheduled to end Thursday, Sept. 28, ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The project team is preparing for installation of 13 more girders above the temporarily closed southbound side of I-17. The traffic shifts allow crews to avoid full closures of the interstate during construction of the overpass.

Drivers using I-17 between Munds Park and Flagstaff should expect delays and allow extra time, especially during peak travel times including Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

ADOT is partnering with the Arizona Game and Fish Department on the $15.8 million wildlife overpass project. The project, funded through a federal grant, is designed to improve wildlife habitat connections while reducing the risk of crashes involving animals, especially elk and deer.

The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2026.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.