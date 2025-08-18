Bar Passage Rates Reach Decade-High for First-Time Examinees

(Subscription required) Bar passage rates increased from 2023 to 2024 for all takers except July repeat examinees. Thirty-seven jurisdictions saw an increase in first-time bar passage rate between 2023 and 2024. The majority of jurisdictions increase from one to five percentage points.

