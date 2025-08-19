WisePause Wellness Offers a Free Virtual Summit on Perimenopause

WisePause Wellness Summit Speakers WisePause Wellness, The Menopause Authority

Learn From Leading Experts on What Can Be Done to Improve MidLife Health

With all the recent attention on menopause, I realized younger women weren’t being taught about perimenopause—the critical stage that comes first.” — Denise Pines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 50 million women in the U.S. are between the ages of 35 and 54—and every single one of them will experience perimenopause , whether they know it or not. To break the silence around this life stage and give women the knowledge they deserve, WisePause Wellness is hosting a free Virtual (Peri)Menopause Summit on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 AM–1 PM PT. The event brings together some of the nation’s leading experts to share the latest science, practical tools, and real-world strategies to help women take charge of their health and midlife journey.Featured experts on perimenopause include:• Dr. Heather Hirsch - Acclaimed board-certified internist, entrepreneur and author who is one of America’s foremost authorities on perimenopause, who will discuss the stages women go through (perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause) and what to expect.• Deanna Minich – Foods, nutrition and lifestyle play an important role in managing hormonal imbalances. Deanna will discuss how thoughtful choices can support women to change outcomes.• Dr. Maria Uloko – Urologist and Founder of MUMD and VUVLAi is a board-certified urologist, international award-winning researcher, sexual health expert for all genders, educator, and patient advocate. Her presentation will help women reconnect to their sex drive and outline ways for women to strengthen intimacy and restore sexual chemistry.• Dr. Vonda Wright – Will explore why it is important to stay strong, both mentally and physically while navigating midlife and the importance of movement for muscle and bone strength.• Julie E - Perimenopause is a major life shift, often marked by hormonal changes that affect mood, sleep, and energy. But here’s what many overlook: environmental factors like plastics, pesticides, and air pollutants can worsen these symptoms and even influence when they start. Julie will explore everyday exposures and demonstrate empowering steps to reduce your risk.• Rayne Parvis – As a personal stylist, Rayne will present on a midlife glow up and how to walk into Fall with confidence and fashion that fits you, with breathable, feel good fabrics.“With all the recent attention on menopause, I realized younger women weren’t being taught about perimenopause—the critical stage that comes first. The choices women make in their 30s and 40s can ease or even prevent many of the symptoms they’ll face later. That’s why I launched this summit: to equip younger women with knowledge, tools, and insights from world-class experts so they can thrive in midlife and beyond,” says Denise Pines, Founder of WisePause Wellness and Executive Producer of The (M) Factor.Sponsors for WisePause Wellness include Tea Botanics and Alloy.To learn more and register, go to www.wisepause.com About WisePause Wellness:WisePause Wellness is dedicated to revolutionizing the way women navigate menopause and midlife health by providing access to cutting-edge research, expert guidance, and holistic solutions. Through live events, digital content, and advocacy, WisePause continues to break barriers and empower women with the knowledge they need to thrive during every stage of life.About Tea Botanics:Tea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more, follow @teabotanics @hotflashteaAbout Alloy:Alloy Women's Health is a direct-to-consumer menopause healthcare company, offering education, expertise, and safe, science-backed solutions for perimenopause & menopause symptoms, skincare, hair care, sexual health and weight care. Treatment plans are customized, everything is delivered (with free shipping!) straight to one's door. Alloy members get unlimited follow-up care with their menopause-trained physician through the duration of their active prescription and access to community through member support groups, and more all from the convenience of their home.

