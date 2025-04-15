Hundreds of Women Walk Away from Menopausal Worries with Solutions at 10th WisePause Wellness Summit

l-r: Denise Pines and Tamsen Fadal Photo Credit: Joan Fuller (l-r: Denise Pines moderates panel with Dr. Joanne Armstrong, VP & Chief Medical Officer for CVS Health, Dr. Elena Rodriguez and Dr. Wendy Satmary. Photo credit: Joan Fuller) (Lymphatic Massage at WisePause Best Self Wellness Experience and AfterParty. Photo credit: Joan Fuller)

WisePause Wellness is Dedicated to Empowering Women with Menopause Support

It so fulfilling to have women come up and say that this event was life-changing—it keeps us striving to be ‘The Menopause Authority.’”” — Denise Pines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 400 women found empowerment, education, and real solutions to their menopausal concerns at the 10th annual WisePause Wellness Summit, held on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Skirball Cultural Center. The milestone event brought together leading experts, brands, and voices in women's health for a day filled with movement, mind-body renewal, and menopause -specific resources.Attendees got moving with Lavinia Errico, Founder of MoveJoy in a high-energy session that ignited joy, strength, and connection that set the tone for the day. More than 30 top physicians, functional medicine practitioners, and wellness experts took the stage to address the full spectrum of menopausal symptoms and solutions—ranging from brain fog, sleep, and fitness to midlife sexual health, natural hormone alternatives, and skincare solutions as we age.In addition to the robust speaker lineup, 34 innovative exhibitors showcased products and platforms designed specifically for midlife women, including beauty and cooling products, nutraceuticals, nutritional bars, and other wellness tools tailored to support the menopause journey.This year also marked the debut of the WisePause Menopause Awards, honoring individuals and organizations making a meaningful impact in the menopause space:• Tamsen Fadal, Emmy-winning journalist, received the Menopause Trailblazer Award for her fearless advocacy and dedication to opening up the conversation around menopause;• CVS Health was recognized for its leadership in expanding access to women's health solutions across the nation; Halle Berry , award-winning actress and activist, was honored for her transparency, empowerment efforts, and commitment to changing the perception of menopause in mainstream media.To cap off the day, attendees were treated to massage, acupressure, reiki, sound, hypnosis and other healing modalities at the Best Self Wellness Experience and Afterparty, which also included nibbles and libations.Said Denise Pines, WisePause Wellness Founder, “We wanted this day to be filled with education, empowerment, solutions, but also fun for the ladies who attended. Judging from the comments that we received from the attendees, we accomplished that goal. It so fulfilling to have women come up and say that this event was life-changing—it keeps us striving to be ‘The Menopause Authority.’”The 10th WisePause Wellness Summit proved once again that menopause is not a moment to fear, but a powerful stage of life to embrace—with the right knowledge, community, and support.Sponsors for the WisePause Wellness Summit include Tea Botanics, AARP, Toyota and Alloy.For more information on WisePause Wellness or to stay updated on future events, visit www.wisepause.com About WisePause Wellness:WisePause Wellness is dedicated to revolutionizing the way women navigate menopause and midlife health by providing access to cutting-edge research, expert guidance, and holistic solutions. Through live events, digital content, and advocacy, WisePause continues to break barriers and empower women with the knowledge they need to thrive during every stage of life.About Tea Botanics:Tea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more, follow @teabotanics @hotflashteaAbout AARPAARP is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all as we age. We lead positive social change and deliver value to members through advocacy, service, and information to make things better for society and play a positive role in communities of all kinds.About ToyotaWe’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow.About AlloyAlloy Women's Health is a direct-to-consumer menopause healthcare company, offering education, expertise, and safe, science-backed solutions for perimenopause & menopause symptoms, skincare, hair care, sexual health and weight care. Treatment plans are customized, everything is delivered (with free shipping!) straight to one's door. Alloy members get unlimited follow-up care with their menopause-trained physician through the duration of their active prescription and access to community through member support groups, and more all from the convenience of their home.

