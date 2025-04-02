HALLE BERRY, CVS HEALTH AND TAMSEN FADAL AWARDEES OF WISEPAUSE WELLNESS AT ITS 10TH SUMMIT ON APRIL 12, 2025

Halle Berry Honoree Tamsen Fadal Honoree WisePause Wellness Summit

WISEPAUSE EMPOWERS WOMEN WITH MENOPAUSE SUPPORT

WisePause Wellness is our opportunity to dive deeper into the issues, complexities, and solutions surrounding menopause.” — Denise Pines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WisePause Wellness, the nation’s premier menopause and midlife health event, announces its 10th Summit, taking place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles from 9 AM to 6 PM. This full day, milestone event will bring together over 30+ renowned physicians, functional medicine practitioners, and health experts to address the most pressing topics in women’s midlife health, including hormone balance, sleep, gut health, sex, incontinence, and natural therapies for managing symptoms. The keynote for this year’s event is Lavinia Errico, Co-Founder of Equinox Fitness and Founder of MoveJoy.For the first time ever, WisePause Wellness will introduce its inaugural Menopause Recognition Awards, honoring trailblazers advocating for menopause awareness and education. This year’s distinguished honorees include: actor/director Halle Berry , Menopause Advocate; TV personality, Tamsen Fadal, Menopause Trailblazer, and corporate leader CVS Health for their dedication to breaking stigmas and advancing conversations and inclusion around midlife health.“As we approach our 10th event, it is amazing to see how conversations and awareness about menopause has been incorporated into America’s lexicon since our inception,” says Denise Pines, WisePause Wellness Founder. “The success of The M Factor film , of which I was an executive producer, really widened the conversation and WisePause Wellness is our opportunity to dive deeper into the issues, complexities, and solutions surrounding menopause. And, I’m so excited to recognize the women and corporate leaders who are also championing the cause and furthering discussions—there is still a lot of work to be done in this space.”Adding to the interactive experience, attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in Table Talks, a feature allowing guests to engage in one-on-one discussions with top experts on a wide range of menopause-related topics during the lunch hour.In addition to presentations and panel discussions, over 34 exhibitors will be on hand to offer products, community platforms and services designed specifically for mid-life women.Tickets are available beginning at $99 with a survey submission. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, ensuring a full day of education, empowerment, and community.Sponsors for WisePause Wellness include Tea Botanics, Alloy, AARP and Toyota.To secure your spot at this transformative event, visit www.wisepause.com About WisePause Wellness:WisePause Wellness is dedicated to revolutionizing the way women navigate menopause and midlife health by providing access to cutting-edge research, expert guidance, and holistic solutions. Through live events, digital content, and advocacy, WisePause continues to break barriers and empower women with the knowledge they need to thrive during every stage of life.About Tea BotanicsTea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more follow @teabotanics @hotflashteaAbout AlloyAlloy Women's Health is a direct-to-consumer menopause healthcare company, offering education, expertise, and safe, science-backed solutions for perimenopause & menopause symptoms, skincare, hair care, sexual health and weight care. Treatment plans are customized, everything is delivered (with free shipping!) straight to one's door. Alloy members get unlimited follow-up care with their menopause-trained physician through the duration of their active prescription and access to community through member support groups, and more all from the convenience of their home.About ToyotaWe’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow.About AARPAARP is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all as we age. We lead positive social change and deliver value to members through advocacy, service, and information to make things better for society and play a positive role in communities of all kinds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.