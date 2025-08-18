Informational meeting, public hearing set for proposed hazardous waste management facility operating license for Wayne Disposal Inc.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have given notice of intent to issue a hazardous waste management facility operating license to Wayne Disposal Inc.

A public informational meeting and hearing will take place Sept. 18. The public comment period for the draft license opened today and will close at 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Wayne Disposal Inc. (WDI) operates a hazardous waste disposal facility located at 49350 North Interstate-94 Service Drive in Belleville, Michigan. WDI seeks authorization to begin storing hazardous waste in containers, and to continue disposing of hazardous waste, certain radiological materials, and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) waste generated offsite. WDI proposes to expand the disposal volume and add hazardous waste storage capacity.

The in-person information session and hearing are set for 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, at the Wayne County Community College District, Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty Road in Belleville.

Register to attend online and participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting. For those who do not have internet access and would like to join by PHONE ONLY, please use the following phone number: 636-651-3142, and conference code 374288. Pre-registration is not required to attend. Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the presentation portion of the event, set for 6 p.m.

The public informational meeting will start with an open house from 5-6 p.m. for residents to come and talk to EGLE and U.S. EPA staff one-on-one, ask questions and learn about the facility in general. The open house will be followed by a presentation from 6-7 p.m. about the facility’s application and draft license, and a session with a panel. The public meeting will be followed by a public hearing from 7-9 p.m. where interested individuals will have an opportunity to submit oral or written comments on the draft license into the formal record.

The public is encouraged to review the draft license, application, and associated materials for more detailed information before commenting. All individuals attending the public hearing in person who intend to speak are requested to register by filling out a comment card.

Comments may be given at any time before the end of the comment period at 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Participants may provide comments on the draft license in any of these ways:

EGLE, Materials Management Division Attn: Christine Matlock P.O. Box 30241 Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741

For questions about the application or draft license, please contact Christine Matlock at 517-290-4612; MatlockC2@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.